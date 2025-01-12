Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Party chief welcomes Lao Deputy PM, Minister of Public Security

January 12, 2025 - 20:59
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to and prioritises strengthening and enhancing the special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos, considering it a strategic task of vital significance for the development of each country.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong in Hà Nội on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Sunday received a high-ranking delegation from the Lao Ministry of Public Security led by General Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security.

Lâm affirmed that the visit contributes to realising the two countries’ high-level agreement on defence and security cooperation, and further deepening their special solidarity.

He congratulated and appreciated the significant achievements that Laos has made in recent times, particularly in the implementation of the Resolution of the 11th National Party Congress.

This includes maintaining political stability, strengthening national defence and security, fostering socio-economic development, and achieving many successes in foreign affairs, such as successfully holding the ASEAN Chairmanship and the Chair of the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45).

The top leader affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to and prioritises strengthening and enhancing the special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos, considering it a strategic task of vital significance for the development of each country.

Việt Nam remains committed to supporting Laos' development and is ready to share its experience across all fields towards mutual development, he emphasised.

Speaking highly of the close and effective cooperation between the two public security ministries, he proposed they continue to promote their fine traditions, enhance mutual support and close collaboration, exchange information and share experience in combating activities aimed at destabilising each country by hostile forces, preventing peaceful evolution, and fighting transnational crime, especially drug trafficking.

These efforts, he affirmed, will help ensure security and order, and build a shared borderline of peace, stability and development, with both sides firmly resisting hostile forces from using one country’s territory to undermine the other.

On this occasion, the Party chief extended warm greetings and best wishes to Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and senior leaders of Laos.

For his part, Vilay respectfully conveyed the regards of Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun to Party General Secretary Lâm.

He congratulated the significant achievements that the Vietnamese people have attained recently, and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam led by Lâm, the Vietnamese people will continue to achieve new, greater accomplishments, successfully realise the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and organise Party congresses at all levels leading to the 14th National Party Congress in early 2026.

Vilay sincerely thanked Việt Nam for the substantial, timely, and effective support and assistance it has provided to Laos over the years, including helping Laos successfully host the ASEAN and AIPA Summits in 2024.

He informed the host about the recent situation in Laos, the implementation of the Resolution of the 11th National Party Congress, and the cooperation between the two countries’ public security ministries.

He affirmed that the Lao Ministry of Public Security will continue to uphold traditions and closely coordinate with its Vietnamese counterpart in firmly protecting national security and maintaining social order and safety in all circumstances, contributing to strengthening and enhancing the special Laos-Việt Nam relationship. — VNA/VNS

