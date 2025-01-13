Việt Nam, Finland seal MoU on labour migration cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung and visiting Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs and Employment Arto Olavi Satonen signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on labour migration cooperation as part of their talks in Hà Nội on January 13.

The five-year MOU establishes a partnership on labour migration within the respective jurisdictions of both parties, adhering to their current laws, procedures, and resources, while respecting international norms and standards. Sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation serves as the cornerstone to promote the transparent, ethical, and sustainable deployment of experts, skilled workers, and seasonal labourers from Việt Nam to Finland, preventing exploitation and abuse and ensuring compliance with the legal frameworks of both nations.

During the talks, Dung commended the positive outcomes of Việt Nam-Finland cooperation thus far and informed the Finnish minister on Việt Nam's expanding labour force abroad. Over the past few years, Việt Nam has sent approximately 160,000 workers to work overseas on an annual basis. Currently, around 700,000 Vietnamese workers are employed across more than 30 sectors in 40 countries and territories.

He said Vietnamese workers are recognised for their youth, diligence, and intelligence, gaining increasing trust from international employers, including those in Finland.

He added that since late 2023, his ministry has approved applications from three Vietnamese service enterprises to supply 134 workers (including 65 women) to the European nation. So far, 55 of them have begun employment in Finland, earning a stable monthly income of 1,500-2,000 EUR with favourable working conditions and social benefits.

For his part, Satonen expressed his wish to strengthen bilateral cooperation to connect international businesses and experts. Finland pledged to support employers and professionals, ensuring smooth and successful recruitment processes.

Laura Lindeman, Senior Director, Head of Work in Finland at Business Finland, shared optimism about attracting Vietnamese workers to the European country. Work in Finland is making efforts to build bridges and enhance partnerships in Việt Nam through initiatives that connect Finnish cities and companies with local partners. — VNS