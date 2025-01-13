NA Chairman clarifies institutional solutions for development of science, technology, innovation

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn clarified policies and institutional solutions for improve legal frameworks for the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation a national conference on January 13.

The top legislator highlighted the Party and State’s policies and laws aiming to boost the growth of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, adding that since the beginning of the 15th tenure, the NA adopted eight relevant laws. Notably, 29 laws and 41 resolutions passed at the NA’s 7th and 8th sessions have addressed urgent practical issues, including the establishment of digital databases as well as regulations and policies supporting science, technology, and digital transformation.

He assessed that the current legal framework has established numerous mechanisms and policies to encourage investment, finance, and human resources development in the fields of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. This is evident in the Science and Technology Law (2013), the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Support Law (2017), the Education Law (2019), the Investment Law (2020), and the Data Law (2024).

However, the NA leader acknowledged that the legal system still has significant limitations. It lacks coherence and consistency, leading to ineffective mechanisms in some areas. Investment and financial mechanisms for science, technology, and innovation are not yet fully conducive to attracting investment from society. Moreover, financial mechanisms for digital transformation remain challenging, with slow and complicated implementation processes for national projects, he noted.

He underlined that the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW outlined seven key tasks and solutions, with more than 100 specific tasks and solutions, including 16 requiring new policies and mechanisms such as developing the artificial intelligence industry, the Internet of Things, building data centres, and establishing storage infrastructure with international standards.

Based on this, the NA Chairman emphasised the need to focus on key tasks and solutions, including enhancing awareness and fostering a mindset shift regarding the role of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

He noted that on January 10, the NA's Party Delegation issued Action Plan No. 3260 to implement Resolution 57, defining clear goals, targets, responsibilities, and timelines, while ensuring urgent and decisive action. It also specified the accountability of leaders, officials, and workers, while promoting a culture of innovation, creativity, and accountability.

NA Chairman Mẫn pointed to the need for reform in legal drafting procedures, enhancement of decentralisation and administrative reforms, and shifting from restrictive management to a balanced approach combining effective governance with innovation encouragement.

The top legislator highlighted the necessity of result-oriented management, the allowance of pilot schemes on emerging issues, as well as regulatory adjustments for new technologies and business models.

In the process of completing the legal framework for science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, it is necessary to review and evaluate the implementation of related policies and laws, thus defining obstacles and challenges for settlement, he said.

Noting that since the beginning of the 15th tenure, some essential legal documents regarding science and technology and digital transformation have yet to be issued, the top legislator said that the NA will consider the approval of bills in six key related areas, while continuing to review and building new documents.

He pledged that the NA, NA Standing Committee and NA agencies will effectively coordinate with the Government in reviewing related legal and institutional system, while fostering strong renovation to enhance its operational quality and efficiency following Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s directions to grasp all opportunities in a timely manner. — VNA/VNS