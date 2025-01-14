PM hosts official welcome ceremony for visiting Russian counterpart

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday presided over an official welcome ceremony for Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin, who is making an official visit to Việt Nam on January 14-15.

The trip marks PM Mishustin’s first visit to Việt Nam and the first official visit by a high-ranking foreign leader to the country in 2025.

During the ceremony, the two leaders saluted the national flags of both countries, reviewed the guard of honour of the Việt Nam People's Army, and introduced the members of their respective high-level delegations.

Following the welcome ceremony, they toured a photo exhibition showcasing the countries’ landscapes, people, and bilateral relations. The exhibition was jointly organised by the Government Office and the Vietnam News Agency. Then the two PMs held talks.

The visit comes as Việt Nam and Russia continue to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership, toward the celebration of the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (January 30, 1950 – 2025). Building on the longstanding and fruitful relationship, it is expected to foster even closer and more effective cooperation, paving the way for a promising future for both. Related discussions will include a review of bilateral cooperation, solutions to existing challenges, and updates on key collaborative projects, particularly in energy and industry. Both sides aim to identify opportunities for expanded partnerships in potential sectors, creating momentum to propel their relations this year and beyond.

Based on the strong friendship between the leaders and people of the two countries, their political relationship is highly trustworthy, with frequent exchanges of delegations and contacts at all levels. In addition, the sides have maintained the mechanism of the Intergovernmental Committee on Economic-Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation, and worked closely together at multilateral forums and international organisations.

Bilateral trade has grown rapidly, particularly since the Free Trade Agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union officially came into effect in October 2016. Two-way trade increased from US$3.63 billion in 2023 to $4.57 billion last year. As of November 2024, Russia had 199 investment projects in Việt Nam with a total registered capital of approximately $990 million, ranking 26th out of 147 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam. On the other hand, Việt Nam had 16 valid investment projects in Russia with a total registered capital of $1.6 billion, ranking 4th out of 81 countries and territories investing in Russia.

There are currently around 60,000 Vietnamese people living in Russia. — VNA/VNS