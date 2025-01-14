Russian PM arrives in Hà Nội, beginning two-day official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin arrived in Hà Nội in the early morning of January 14, beginning his two-day official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

The Russian delegation was welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by Minister – Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi, and Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Bezdetko Gennady Stepanovich.

PM Mishustin is accompanied by Deputy PM Overchuk Alexey Logvinovich, Deputy PM Chernyshenko Dmitry Nikolaevich, who is also Chairman of the Russian Sub-committee of the Russia-Việt Nam Intergovernmental Committee for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, and several ministers and officials.

This is the first visit of PM Mishustin to Việt Nam, aimed at strengthening the Việt Nam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and preparing for important activities in bilateral relationship this year.

It demonstrates that both countries value their traditional friendship and are committed to further consolidating and enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Russia has affirmed Việt Nam as a reliable partner and an important priority in its “Look East” policy, while Việt Nam consistently regards Russia as one of top priorities in its foreign policy.

The trip reaffirms the strong commitment of both sides to maintaining and advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership, making it more intensive, substantive, and effective. It will also provide an opportunity for Vietnamese and Russian leaders to discuss, and reach consensus on important issues, while outlining future strategic orientations, and clearly defining key areas of cooperation, spanning from economy, trade, energy, and science -technology, to education, culture, and defence-security.

The two sides will look into existing obstacles to bilateral cooperation and progress on key cooperative projects in energy, industry, and other fields. They will also map out solutions to expand cooperation in potential areas, creating momentum to further foster bilateral relations. — VNA/VNS