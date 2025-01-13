Russian PM’s official visit to Việt Nam a symbolic event: ambassador

HÀ NỘI — The visit by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin, one of the top leaders of Russia, to Việt Nam ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (January 30, 1950 - 2025) is a highly symbolic event, a Russian diplomat has said.

Taking to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the Russian PM's official visit on January 14-15 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính, Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam G.S. Bezdetko highlighted the significance of the trip, saying that the two sides will discuss urgent issues in the countries' cooperation across trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields.

Many agreements to be inked

Special attention will be given to the implementation of joint projects in energy, transport, industry, agriculture, and other sectors, he said, adding that several joint documents are expected to be signed.

The diplomat noted that over the past 75 years, the two countries have accumulated a wealth of experience, including unique practices in mutually beneficial cooperation. Since 2001, relations between Russia and Việt Nam have reached a strategic level, and was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership 11 years later. Currently, the two sides engage in various fields, including trade, economy, science - technology, humanitarian efforts, defence, and security.

Strengthening bilateral cooperation

According to Bezdetko, the key factor for unceasingly developing and intensifying Russia - Việt Nam relations is the regular and meaningful political dialogue at the highest level.

An important driving force for bilateral cooperation is the outcomes of the state visit to Việt Nam by Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin in June 2024, his meeting with Vietnamese PM Phạm Minh Chính on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS Summit in October, as well as the official visit to Russia by Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn in September the same year. Also in September, a meeting was held in Moscow under the chair of Russian Deputy PM Dmitry Nikolayevich Chernyshenko and his counterpart Trần Hồng Hà to mark the 25th founding anniversary of the Russia - Việt Nam Intergovernmental Committee for trade, economic, and science - technique cooperation.

Dynamic exchanges between relevant ministries and agencies have been organised as the two sides are implementing the agreements reached at the highest level that cover industrial production, trade and investment, information and communications, science - technology, culture, and tourism. Win-win cooperative relationships are also being fostered through business organisations, the ambassador said.

Bezdetko stated that during the Russian PM's coming visit, the two sides are expected to engage in substantive discussions on prospects for strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including measures for spurring partnerships in trade, economics, science - technology, and humanitarian affairs.

They will exchange views on fostering coordination of actions in the international arena, primarily within the United Nations and ASEAN-centred frameworks, on the basis of the two countries' similar or same stances on key issues of the global and regional agenda, on steps to promote common approaches to address pressing challenges of the era and safeguard the fundamental principles of sovereign equality, non-interference in the internal affairs of independent states, and a just and multipolar world order.

Bezdetko stressed that his country highly values the outcomes of the Vietnamese Government leader’s participation in the expanded BRICS Summit in Kazan on October 24, 2024, and his meeting with Russian President Putin on the sidelines of this summit.

Creating momentum for bilateral cooperation

Regarding the potential for future cooperation, the diplomat emphasised the need for the two nations to continue to deepen and further diversify their cooperative ties based on the solid foundation of the long-standing friendship and mutual assistance, aimed at meeting both sides' fundamental interests, with the primary goal of ensuring the prosperous development and happiness of their peoples.

The diplomat mentioned the results of cooperation across various fields, stressing that the Russian side is pleased to acknowledge the positive development of trade and economic links in recent years.

According to the ambassador, two-way trade increased by 8.3 per cent in 2023, and 24 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to US$4.4 billion. Notably, cooperation in the oil and gas sector is making progress, mainly within the Vietsovpetro joint venture. Besides, Russia's Gazprom group is operating on the continental shelf of Việt Nam.

Cooperation in the supply of food and farm produce to each other’s markets is growing steadily, exceeding US$1 billion in 2024.

The number of Russian regions cooperating with Vietnamese localities is on the rise. The two countries have also maintained close interaction in the field of education. Every year, 1,000 Russian-funded scholarships are granted to Vietnamese citizens to study at Russian universities. A promising cooperation project has been implemented within the framework of collaboration between Russian and Vietnamese universities.

Cultural and tourism exchange activities are becoming increasingly important. Aeroflot resumed regular flights on the Moscow-HCM City-Moscow route, while IrAvia launched flights from Irkutsk to Hà Nội, Phú Quốc island, and Nha Trang, helping to increase the number of Russian tourists to Việt Nam.

The ambassador expressed his belief that meetings and discussions between the two countries’ leaders during Mishustin's visit will create more motivation to step up bilateral ties in both traditional and promising new areas in line with the spirit of friendship, mutual understanding, and comprehensive strategic partnership. — VNS