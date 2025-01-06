Việt Nam-Cuba relationship symbolises fraternal friendship, solidarity: Cuban Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — The friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba is very special, built on a foundation of solidarity, cooperation and mutual trust in all areas. The Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Year 2025 will be an opportunity to honour this unique historical legacy between the two peoples, according to newly-appointed Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of New Year 2025, Polanco Fuentes said that the two nations' friendship is built on a history of close ties throughout their struggles against colonialism and imperialism and the process of building socialism. After the historic visit to Cuba in September 2024 by Party General Secretary and then-State President Tô Lâm, bilateral relations developed to a new, comprehensive level.

Both sides need to further promote economic, trade and investment cooperation, as their leaders have shown interest in new and promising projects in such areas as food production, research and development of biopharmaceutical products, energy projects and many other fields.

Cuba is committed to creating favourable conditions and offering incentives to encourage Vietnamese businesses to participate in Cuba's socio-economic development, the ambassador stated, adding that it aims to identify new areas of economic, trade and technological collaboration based on Việt Nam's achievements in rapid development.

During the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Year 2025, the two countries will celebrate the 65th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties. They will maintain high-level political exchanges, and plan to hold important commemorative events in both Việt Nam and Cuba.

In the cultural domain, the two countries will increase exchanges between organisations and artists in the spheres of fine arts, music, cinema, literature and other forms of art.

They are expected to hold an exhibition of posters showcasing the solidarity struggle of the people of Cuba and Việt Nam during the 1960s and 1970s. Cuba will establish a department for the study of President Hồ Chí Minh's beliefs and teachings to better understand the ideology of the great leader of the Vietnamese people, while a department for the study of Fidel Castro will be established in Việt Nam, in commemoration of the 100th birth anniversary of the Cuban revolutionary leader. Additionally, Cuba will host the sixth theory seminar for the two Parties and the second scientific conference on the revolutionary vision of the two leaders.

Notably, in the first half of 2025, the 42nd session of the Intergovernmental Committee is expected to take place, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in promoting new projects that bring mutual benefits, the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, Cuba and Việt Nam have proven that building socialism is achievable, with both Parties and States continuously striving to place people at the centre and ensure their full rights.

Cuba admires Việt Nam for its socio-economic successes during the "đổi mới" (Renewal) period, which is a clear testament to the prosperity of a socialist society under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. And Cuba is confident that Việt Nam will successfully organise the 14th National Party Congress in early 2026 and achieve its goal of becoming a developed, socialist-oriented nation with high income by 2045, said Polanco Fuentes.

Similarly, Cuba is implementing its socio-economic development programme by 2030, despite being affected by increasing economic, trade and financial sanctions from the US, as well as being unjustly placed in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. In this context, Cuba has always received strong solidarity from Việt Nam, he stressed.

On the occasion of the New Year, the diplomat extended his best wishes for peace, harmony, unity and good health to the people of Việt Nam. He expressed his hope that the new year will bring even more prosperity to the two countries, while further strengthening their special friendship. — VNS