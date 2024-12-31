Bình Dương Province eyes sustainable development in 2025

BÌNH DƯƠNG – The southern province of Bình Dương is heading to the upcoming year of 2025 with confidence, bolstered by a strong economic, social, and infrastructural foundation and an improving investment environment that set the stage for holistic and sustainable growth.

Speaking with Vietnam News Agency, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Võ Văn Minh said Bình Dương has achieved significant results across various areas despite 2024 being a year full of challenges.

Minh said this is an incentive for the province to continue to 2025 with a spirit of readiness for innovation and breakthroughs.

Can you name some of the results that the province has achieved in 2024, especially those related to socio-economics and infrastructure?

2024 has been a challenging year, but Bình Dương has completed and surpassed 31 out of 36 targets it set for the year. Its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) is projected to increase by 7.48 per cent, exceeding that of last year's 5 per cent. The average GRDP per capita reached VNĐ181.2 million ($7,110).

The province’s economic structure continued to shift, with industry accounting for 64.9 per cent, services 25.1 per cent, and agriculture 2.73 per cent.

Industrial production has recorded great growth. Its index of industrial production is estimated to grow by 7.6 per cent, which is higher than 2023’s 6.1 per cent.

Total retail sales of goods and services are estimated to jump by 13.3 per cent. Export turnover reached $34.5 billion, a 12.7 per cent increase. Import turnover grew by 12.2 per cent to $24.5 billion. Bình Dương’s trade surplus was at $10 billion.

In terms of infrastructure, investments have been consistently made to key projects such as Ring Road 3 and 4, together with other main roads that connect with other localities. This helps improve cooperation and boost economic growth.

In social welfare and education, the province has a high school graduation rate of 99.8 per cent, ranking fourth nationwide.

All of these impressive achievements are thanks to the joint effort made by provincial authorities, businesses, and people.

In the context of global volatility, what solutions has Bình Dương made to retain investment appeal, especially for foreign investment? What sector will be prioritised in 2025?

The province has always proactively improved the investment environment, stayed transparent with its policies, and increased global connection.

In 2024, Bình Dương has attracted over $2 billion worth of FDI, which exceeds the target amount. This is attributed to strategic plans in developing green industrial zones and next-generation industries. This makes Bình Dương an inviting locality for investors in high technology, the digital economy, and artificial intelligence.

In 2025, the province will prioritise the development of green industries and the circular economy. It also aims to attract more high-quality FDI projects with advanced technology. This is a part of Bình Dương’s plan for sustainable growth.

More investments will also be made in transport infrastructure, particularly roads that connect with international airports and ports to enhance competitiveness and attract investment.

Can you share about the province’s major strategic orientation in 2025 to ensure sustainable development?

In 2025 and following years, Bình Dương aims to become a smart city and be among the top green industry centres. The province has been changing traditional industrial zones to next-generation ones, prioritising green transition together with smart city development, and adopting 4.0 technology to optimise production and reduce environmental impacts.

It has been promoting digital transition in economic sectors, especially e-commerce, to connect with global supply chains. Industrial zones dedicated to developing science and technology and a circular economy have also been built.

Bình Dương’s goal is to create a modern, sustainable, and eco-friendly industrial base that focuses on green transition and relies less on human resources.

Together with economic growth, improving people’s lives is also among the important targets. What are the province’s policies in improving social welfare, education, and healthcare in the following year?

Every policy made by the province centres around its people. In 2024, Bình Dương gave over 18,000 social health insurance policies to financially strained households, built and repaired 45 charity houses, provided jobs for over 35,000 people, and built thousands of social houses.

In 2025, it will continue to enhance social welfare, build more up-to-date schools and hospitals, and support underprivileged people. Vocational training will be improved to meet demands in high-tech industries. Social healthcare programmes will also be carried out, and a hospital of 1,500 beds will be completed.

The province plans to allocate VNĐ36 trillion ($1.4 billion) in public investment, of which VNĐ8 trillion ($313.9 million) will be put into urban renewal projects. Housing space per person is set to reach 33.5 square metres, the urbanisation rate will reach 85 per cent, and 96.7 per cent of households will have access to clean water.

20,000 social houses will be built for workers and policy beneficiaries.

What key solutions will be made to help Bình Dương reach a GRDP rate of 10 per cent in 2025?

To reach a GRDP rate of 10 per cent in 2025, Bình Dương will implement three key strategies.

First, it will comprehensively invest in regional connectivity transport infrastructure to boost holistic growth. Second, it will vigorously develop industrial sectors, service, education, and healthcare. Third, it will enhance the effectiveness of task implementation to achieve set targets.

Bình Dương will continue to ensure national defense and social welfare and successfully lead Party congresses at all levels. Specific targets include having budget revenue of VNĐ80.7 trillion ($3.1 billion), attracting $1.8 billion of direct foreign investment, and increasing social development capital to 11 per cent.

It will provide jobs for over 35,000 people and carry out multiple social welfare programmes.

Despite many opportunities, there exist many challenges when it comes to maintaining sustainable development amid global volatility. The province will focus on human training and increasing global cooperation.

Bình Dương has also faced difficulties in carrying out complex infrastructure projects. The problems mainly regard land clearance and disbursement of social investment capital. Thus, it needs joint efforts from related agencies to alleviate the situation.

The province has streamlined its apparatus to make it more effective. Administrative reform, simplifying procedures, and adopting digital transition will be done to improve public service.

At the same time, it will focus on training civil servants and officials and create favourable working conditions that help them thrive to their full potential, which in turn contribute to the province’s socio-economic development.

Do you have any message that you want to send to the business community, the people, and strategic partners of Bình Dương Province for the development journey of 2025 and further?

My message would be: “Unification–Innovation–Sustainable development.” Bình Dương Province is always ready to cooperate with businesses and strategic partners. We are committed to building a transparent and fair investment environment that provides opportunities for everyone to develop, start their businesses, and establish their careers.

I also hope that people and businesses in the province will continue to support and make joint efforts to make Bình Dương become a land worth living in. I believe the province will soon be among the leading localities in industrial development, smart urbanisation, and a green future. – VNS