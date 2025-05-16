Việt Nam endorses widespread compassion, harmony, tolerance: ambassador

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, has called on countries and peoples to embrace the spirit of compassion, harmony and tolerance in the pursuit of a peaceful, just and inclusive world, while addressing the recent UN Day of Vesak celebration held at the UN headquarters in New York.

Giang underscored the profound significance of Vesak for Việt Nam, where Buddhism has been intricately interwoven with the nation’s cultural and spiritual life for over two millennia, characterised by a philosophy of “safeguarding the nation and bringing peace to the people”.

Against the backdrop of global volatility and challenges, the diplomat underscored that the Buddha’s teachings on compassion, wisdom and peace offer essential guidance for humanity in overcoming challenges and forging a cohesive global community of mutual respect and sustainable development. These values also resonate with the core principles of the UN.

He took the opportunity to announce that Việt Nam had successfully hosted the 2025 UN Day of Vesak Celebrations, drawing Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers from numerous countries. Giang noted that this year’s event coincided with Việt Nam’s 50th anniversary of national reunification and forthcoming 80th National Day.

Speakers at the event collectively highlighted the timeless teachings and deep philosophical insights of the Buddha as not only a cherished spiritual heritage for humankind, but also as a moral compass with the potential to inform and inspire global action and policy.

The UN Day of Vesak has been observed annually since 1999. The day recognises the contributions of Buddhism – one of the world’s oldest spiritual traditions – to the spiritual well-being of humanity and to the broader goals of peace, cooperation, harmony and sustainable development. — VNS