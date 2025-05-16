People-to-people exchanges help deepen Việt Nam – Nepal relationship: Diplomat

HÀ NỘI — People-to-people diplomacy is a highlight and an important foundation in the relationship between Việt Nam and Nepal, the Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Nepal and Bhutan Nguyễn Thanh Hải has said.

The diplomat added in recent years, the strong promotion of people-to-people exchanges has truly served as a bonding force between the two countries, noting that the Việt Nam – Nepal Friendship Association (VNFA), established in September 2014, has played an active role in this regard.

He noted that over the past five decades, since establishing diplomatic ties, Việt Nam and Nepal have jointly nurtured and developed a strong traditional friendship and cooperation, especially in politics, economy, culture and people-to-people diplomacy. Political and diplomatic relations have grown increasingly close, highlighted by the official visit to Việt Nam by Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and his attendance at the United Nations Day of Vesak 2019.

In addition, mutual visits by government delegations and friendship associations have contributed to further strengthening bilateral ties, he added.

According to the diplomat, Việt Nam and Nepal have consistently supported each other and coordinated well at regional and international forums. Economic and trade relations between the two countries have seen positive progress, with two-way trade reaching nearly US$100 million annually in 2023 and 2024.

The Honorary Consul of Việt Nam in Nepal, appointed in October 2016, has effectively contributed to multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, he said, adding that tourism cooperation is also making strides, with a growing number of Vietnamese travellers to Nepal, particularly to explore Buddhist spiritual sites.

Hải also mentioned future cooperation orientations and priorities to beef up the traditional friendship between the two countries, stressing that Việt Nam attaches great importance to deepening its traditional friendship and cooperation with Nepal in a more substantive and effective manner, contributing to the socio-economic development of both nations.

He underlined the need for the two sides to leverage their respective strengths to realise the potential of bilateral cooperation, promote delegation exchanges at all levels and channels to build a solid political and diplomatic foundation for relations, and support each other at international forums.

The two sides should pay heed to finalising legal frameworks for bilateral cooperation, including accelerating the signing of a Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) and Memorandums of Understanding on economic, labour and tourism cooperation, he said, adding that it is also necessary to boost trade and investment promotion activities to unlock business opportunities.

Hải suggested establishing direct air connectivity between the two countries, given the growing demand for travel and tourism among their citizens, saying that this would be a key factor in exploiting each country’s tourism potential.

Additionally, the two countries need to further strengthen people-to-people connection, particularly by enhancing the roles of the VNFA and the Nepal Peace and Solidarity Council.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (May 15, 1975-2025), the two countries have coordinated to organise a wide range of activities aimed at deepening mutual understanding between their peoples and fostering stronger friendship and cooperation among their ministries, sectors and organisations, the ambassador said. VNS