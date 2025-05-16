Potential to promote Việt Nam–Nepal trade

NEW DELHI — Việt Nam and Nepal hold vast potential to boost bilateral trade, according to Professor Archana Upadhyay from the School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, India.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Nepal (May 15, 1975 – 2025), Professor Upadhyay stated that over the past five decades, both countries have demonstrated the durability of their traditional friendship.

The bilateral relationship is primarily centred on religion, education, people-to-people exchange, business, trade, and investment, Upadhyay said, noting people-to-people diplomacy forms the foundation of this relationship.

According to the expert, while the Vietnamese community in Nepal is relatively small, it is steadily growing. Increasing numbers of Vietnamese are coming to Nepal for marriage, study, or out of interest in Buddhism, including for research or tourism purposes. Upadhyay said the formation of friendship associations is also a sign of how deeply rooted the relationship has become at the societal level.

Moreover, the legacy of late President Hồ Chí Minh continues to serve as a powerful source of inspiration not only in Nepal but throughout the Indian subcontinent, inspiring generations and further strengthening the bonds between the two countries.

Professor Upadhyay also stressed the important role of Vietnamese community in Nepal as it is recognised for supporting the local authorities and showing goodwill in contributing to Nepal’s development and fostering Việt Nam–Nepal cooperation.

In her view, people-to-people relations and government-to-government ties between the two nations have been consistently reinforced over time. During times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, earthquakes, and floods, Nepal has always received timely and enthusiastic support from Việt Nam. This spirit of solidarity is also reflected in the two countries’ cooperation at international and multilateral forums.

According to Professor Upadhyay, within this long-standing friendship, Nepal has much to learn from Việt Nam, which has become a model of economic development with an impressive growth trajectory. This presents an opportunity for both nations to enhance mutually complementary economic cooperation. — VNS