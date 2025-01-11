Deputy Foreign Minister spotlights success of PM Chính’s Laos visit

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's January 9-10 visit to Laos, the first foreign trip of a Vietnamese leader this year, has been hailed as a success by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt.

The visit, aimed at co-chairing the 47th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, has bolstered the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, Việt told the press.

He highlighted the visit’s timing, noting that it was also the first trip by a foreign delegation to Laos this year, a clear signal of the highest priority both nations place on deepening their bilateral ties.

Though lasting only two days, the visit was packed with nearly 20 activities, including meetings with all highest-ranking Lao leaders and co-chairing three major events such as the 47th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, the Việt Nam-Laos investment cooperation conference, and the groundbreaking ceremony for the Việt Nam-Laos Friendship Park.

The visit's outcomes were both effective and comprehensive. Leaders from both countries committed to regular high-level exchanges, both bilaterally and multilaterally, while implementing bilateral cooperation and consultation mechanisms and increasing discussions on theory and experience in Party building, socio-economic development and international integration.

They agreed to educate their young generations about the historical bonds that define this relationship, considering it an invaluable asset that must be preserved and passed down to future generations.

Under the close direction of high-ranking leaders and the prompt action of various ministries, agencies and localities, the two sides have managed to settle several delayed projects, paving the way for a new phase of more dynamic and substantive cooperation.

A coal and electricity trade agreement and a framework for local currency payments and bilateral retail payment connectivity were reached at the 47th meeting, providing an important legal foundation for the continued coordination and effective delivery of commitments while facilitating trade and meeting financial needs of businesses and people of the two countries, especially in the border areas, he said.

Both sides reached a high consensus on the strategic direction for projects in infrastructure connectivity, transportation, and energy, as well as enhancing business linkages to usher in a new era of stronger cooperation between their economies. Lao leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continuing to offer all possible support to Vietnamese firms investing in the country through mechanisms and policies benefiting them.

They promised to continue discussions with Cambodia to hasten joint projects among Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia, thus bringing about practical economic benefits, aligning with new development requirements, and improving economic integration that matches the robust political and diplomatic ties.

PM Chính reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent priority to developing relations with its close neighbours like Laos and Cambodia, and staying ready to encourage firms to cooperate, invest and grow together, Việt said.

In multilateral cooperation, the two sides committed to continuing mutual support at global and regional forums, particularly within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). They also agreed to actively contribute to building a united ASEAN community and reinforcing ASEAN's central role in addressing common challenges, including East Sea and the Mekong River water resources, he added. — VNS