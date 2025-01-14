PM welcomes diplomatic corps to Lunar New Year banquet

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse welcomed diplomatic corps to a banquet in Hà Nội on Monday, sharing the best wishes in anticipation of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday.

Reflecting on the past year, PM Chính painted 2024 as a year of Việt Nam's resilience and aspiration for rising up. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the country not only achieved an impressive growth rate of over 7 per cent but also cemented its reputation as a safe haven for investors and a magnet for tourists from around the globe.

The Cabinet leader expressed his belief that diplomats living and working in Việt Nam have felt the genuine warmth, sincerity, friendliness, and reliability, and vibrant energy of Việt Nam, alongside its security and stability.

He credited these successes to the unwavering support and companionship of international friends and partners, expressing a deep gratitude to fraternal countries, friends, partners, ambassadors, and heads of international organisations for their trust and cooperation.

Entering the New Year 2025, Việt Nam is filled with aspirations and determination to step into a new era of growth, prosperity and civilisation. It aims for a growth rate of around 8 per cent, with the potential for even more under ideal conditions, he said.

To realise this ambition, Việt Nam remains committed to its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external ties; being a good friend, a reliable partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community, for peace, cooperation and development both regionally and globally.

The Vietnamese Party, State and people will offer all possible support to ambassadors and heads of international organisations in Việt Nam, making the country not just a place of work, but a second home, where together, they can build a future filled with prosperity and joy.

Congratulating Việt Nam on its remarkable socio-economic achievements and rising prominence on the global arena, Palestinian Ambassador to Việt Nam Saadi Salama called for global unity and compassion, urging all to protect justice, fairness and dignity; promote dialogues based on respect for international law, considering it the foundation for settling conflicts and challenges facing humanity; and establish partnerships based on mutual respect for common goals.

He wished the Việt Namese Party, State, and Government leaders and people a happy Tết, creating new milestones in this new era. He envisioned a future of strong friendship among nations, guided by peace, love, and hope, illuminating the path forward. — VNS