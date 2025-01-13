Party chief lauds Bắc Ninh’s vision for tier-1 urban area in 2025

BẮC NINH — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm praised the northern province of Bắc Ninh for its vision to achieve criteria for a tier-1 urban area this year and a centrally-run city by late 2026.

During a working session with the provincial Party Committee on Monday, Lâm lauded the locality's remarkable achievements in socio-economic development, ranking among the top nationwide, alongside its strides in maintaining political security, social safety, building a robust and transparent Party and political system, and improving citizens' lives.

Bắc Ninh has already basically met the criteria for a modern industrial province and a key economic growth hub in the Red River Delta, he said.

The locality was urged to enhance the governance effectiveness and efficiency at all levels of administration, transitioning toward an urban governance model. This includes pushing forward with administrative reforms and improving the provincial competitiveness index while successfully directing all-level Party Congresses ahead of the 21st provincial Party Congress for the 2025-2030 term.

Attention should be paid to the serious overhaul of the local political system to ensure it is streamlined and operates effectively and efficiently, he added.

To achieve or surpass the economic growth targets of over 8 per cent in a base scenario or over 10 per cent in a high scenario this year, he suggested Bắc Ninh invest in expansive urban developments, tourism, and entertainment complexes, along with strategic transportation, industrial zones, urban amenities, shopping outlets, inland container depots, and logistics. Such investments are expected to stimulate growth in tourism, services and culture, benefiting not only Bắc Ninh but also the broader Hà Nội capital region.

The Party chief also underscored the need to continue preserving and developing cultural values, ensuring social welfare, and improving the well-being of local residents.

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Lâm presented gifts to retired provincial Party secretaries, intellectuals, religious dignitaries, heroic Vietnamese mothers, heroes of the People's Armed Forces, Labour Heroes, war invalids, and students who won gold medals at 2024 international competitions.

Earlier, he offered incense and flowers at a memorial site dedicated to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Cừ in Từ Sơn City.

In the afternoon, he pressed the button to launch the construction of the Hồ Chí Minh Temple and Văn Miếu Park in Bắc Ninh City.

Wrapping up his visit, Lâm toured the Amkor Technology Vietnam factory in Yên Phong District, where he met with workers and employees, extending New Year greetings and expressing appreciation for their contributions to local development. — VNS