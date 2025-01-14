HCM City leaders meet representatives of foreign diplomatic corps, organisations

HCM CITY — The Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City on Monday hosted a New Year gathering with Consuls General and heads of international organisations, economic and cultural offices, and business associations from various countries and territories based in the southern metropolis.

At the event, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee Phan Văn Mãi informed participants about the city’s marked economic achievements in 2024. The city recorded an estimated GRDP growth rate of 7.17 per cent and, for the first time, its budget revenue exceeded VNĐ500 trillion (approximately US$20 billion ), accounting for 27 per cent of the nation’s total budget revenue. It also led the country in both the number and registered capital of FDI projects, with over 13,000 projects worth more than $58 billion.

Mãi attributed these accomplishments to the combined efforts of the municipal Party organisation, administration, and citizens, as well as significant contributions from international cooperation. He expressed appreciation for the contributions by consular agencies, international organisations, NGOs, business associations, and international friends.

The leader affirmed that HCM City is committed to advancing its external relations to achieve more effective and practical cooperation.

He suggested the foreign diplomatic corps continue collaborating with local authorities in implementing key economic projects, offering policy advice based on international experience, attracting investment, mobilising resources, and connecting the city with potential major investors.

HCM City will continue to improve its business and living environment, promptly addressing any issues faced by businesses, organisations, and individuals during their operations and daily lives, Mãi remarked.

Josefine Wallat, German Consul General and head of the consular corps in the city, praised Việt Nam’s economic potential and expressed optimism about the effectiveness of the country’s new policies. She affirmed the commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in economic cooperation with Việt Nam, HCM City, and neighbouring localities. — VNS