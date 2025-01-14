Việt Nam to host major multilateral events in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will take centre stage in international diplomacy this year with multiple high-profile bilateral and multilateral events, including the second ASEAN Future Forum, the fourth Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit, and the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn.

At a press meeting on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tết) in Hà Nội on Tuesday, the diplomat commended press agencies and journalists, particularly those delivering news for foreign services, for their contributions to sharing the story of beautiful and proud Việt Nam with the international community. He stressed that their efforts have helped enhance the country’s image and soft power globally.

Whether at home or abroad, Việt Nam's diplomatic activities and viewpoints on international issues have been covered comprehensively, accurately, and promptly by the press, through diverse and compelling formats. This has helped affirm the country’s rational policies while countering false narratives, he added.

Acknowledging the challenges and difficulties faced by journalists, Sơn expressed noted that their contributions have been highly valued by leadership across ministries and sectors.

In 2025, he stated that Việt Nam would celebrate a series of significant milestones, alongside vibrant diplomatic activities paving the way for a new historical chapter and a fresh era for the Vietnamese people. He expressed his confidence that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with localities, ministries, agencies, media outlets, and journalists nationwide, will further harness the "soft power" to promote the image of the nation while mobilising resources for socio-economic development, strengthening connections with the world, and enhancing Vietnam’s stature and influence.

Sơn took the occasion to wish the journalists continued success in their endeavours, contributing to the advancement of the external information work.

Chairman of the Việt Nam Journalists’ Association and Editor-in-Chief of Nhân dân (People) newspaper Lê Quốc Minh, for his part, affirmed the media’s commitment to promoting Vietnam’s achievements on the international stage.

The event concluded with the foreign ministry presenting certificates of merit to 44 organisations and individuals for their standout contributions to external information work in 2024. — VNS