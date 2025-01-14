State President pays pre-Tết visit to armed forces in Phú Quốc

KIÊN GIANG — State President Lương Cường extended Lunar New Year (Tết) greetings to the armed forces based in Phú Quốc island city of the Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang on Tuesday.

After listening to a report on their achievements over the past year, he praised them for maintaining political security, ensuring social order and safety and national sovereignty over seas and islands. Hearing about their work combatting crimes, performing search and rescue activities and protecting maritime economic development activities, President Cường hailed the forces for their solidarity and excellent completion of their tasks despite difficulties.

He noted the significance of 2025, when many major events of the Party and country will be held. It is also the final year for realising the goals set at the 13th National Party Congress, laying the foundation for the country to steadily enter a new era, that of the nation's rise.

In this context, the State leader asked the armed forces to effectively implement Resolution No. 44-NQ/TW issued at the 13th Party Central Committee’s eighth plenum on the strategy for Fatherland protection in the new situation.

At the same time, it is necessary to foil sabotage plots of hostile forces, while detecting and settling emerging problems in a timely manner, staying ready in response to any circumstances and advising the Party and State on measures to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, territorial integrity and protecting a peaceful and stable environment for development, the President underlined.

He requested the forces closely coordinate with local authorities to protect national sovereignty, safeguarding oil and gas activities and maritime resources exploitation, combating fishing boats’ violations of foreign waters, building a firm all-people defence posture and serving as a steady foundation for fishermen to operate at sea and protect the national sovereignty over water and land.

The State leader emphasised the significance of strengthening defence and security diplomacy, along with enhancing the leadership and combat capacity of Party Committees at all levels, and promoting the studying and following of President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, moral example and lifestyle. At the same time, it is necessary to make careful preparations for all-level Party congresses towards the 14th National Party Congress, said President Cuong, stressing the need to pay greater attention to developing capacity for officials and soldiers.

He also reminded the forces to work with local areas to care for residents, especially policy beneficiaries and those with disadvantaged backgrounds during the Tết festival, ensuring that they enjoy a warm and wealthy time.

While on the visit President Cường presented gifts to officers and soldiers of the armed forces units based in Phú Quốc City. — VNA/VNS