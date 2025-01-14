State President praises Kiên Giang for comprehensive progress

KIÊN GIANG — State President Lương Cường paid a pre-Tết (Lunar New Year) visit to the Party Organisation, administration and residents of Kiên Giang on January 14, during which he praised the Mekong Delta province’s performance in 2024.

In 2024, despite difficulties and challenges, the provincial Party Organisation met and exceeded 26 out of 27 targets for the year, making strong progress across all fields.

Kiên Giang’s economy grew by 7.5 per cent, ranking fourth in the Mekong Delta region, with an economic scale surpassing VNĐ144 trillion (US$5.67 billion), the second largest in the region. The poverty rate dropped significantly to 0.99 per cent and just 0.32 per cent in Phú Quốc City, while 100 per cent of communes have met new-style rural criteria, with 34 per cent of them recognised as advanced and model communes.

Advances have been significant in terms of education, health care and social services, while national security and defence have been maintained.

Hailing the comprehensive achievements that Kiên Giang has gained so far, President Cường highlighted the strategic role of the administration in terms of the economy, politics, external relations, defence and security, with Phú Quốc – the largest island of the country serving as the southwestern gateway - rich in maritime and ecological resources and a critical position in national defence and external relations.

Agreeing with the future orientations that the provincial Party Committee has outlined, the State leader asked local areas to focus on popularising the Party and State’s directions, policies and laws, settling obstacles and successfully implementing tasks set for 2025.

Particularly, it is necessary to concentrate on building a pure, strong and streamlined Party Organisation, administration and political system with effective operations, he said, reminding the province to make good preparations for the all-level Party congresses and caring for residents during the Lunar New Year festival.

The province should also exert more efforts to ensure defence and security, building a firm people-based defensive posture, while coordinating with armed forces to prevent surprises in any circumstances, he said.

President Cường advised Kiên Giang to turn Phú Quốc into a true tourism haven, suggesting that the locality take advantage of the APEC Leaders’ Week, which is scheduled to be held there, in order to promote the destination.

During the visit, President Cường and representatives from ministries, sectors and central agencies presented Tết gifts to policy beneficiary families and workers in Phú Quốc. Earlier, the leader and his entourage laid a wreath at the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh in the state square of the city.

On the same day, he visited and extended Tết wishes to the armed forces based in Phú Quốc island. — VNS