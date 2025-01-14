Deputy PM urges swift action to address IUU fishing violations

HÀ NỘI During a government meeting on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà emphasised the urgent need to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing to meet European Commission (EC) recommendations and avoid potential trade restrictions.

Key measures include stricter oversight, improved technology adoption, enhanced fisheries database integration and proactive management from both central and local authorities.

Deputy PM Hà, chairing the 12th meeting of the National Steering Committee on Combating IUU Fishing, highlighted Việt Nam’s progress in addressing EC concerns following its fourth inspection in October 2023. Notable achievements include implementing administrative fines, dealing with unregistered and unlicensed vessels and prosecuting illegal fishing cases. However, challenges remain in fully complying with international standards.

According to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), 98.9 per cent of registered fishing vessels are now updated in the national fisheries database (VN-Fishbase), and 90.3 per cent of vessels over 15 metres have been granted valid fishing permits. Despite these improvements, issues persist with 888 "three-no" vessels (those with no registration, no examination and no licences) as well as damaged or inactive boats and incomplete licensing for smaller vessels under six metres.

Efforts to enhance traceability have seen 86 fishing ports implement electronic traceability systems (eCDT), though Deputy Minister Phùng Đức Tiến noted gaps in monitoring larger vessels operating at sea for extended periods. Localities have prosecuted 39 criminal cases linked to IUU violations, resulting in public trials for offences such as fraud and tampering with vessel monitoring systems (VMS). Despite fines totalling nearly VNĐ100 billion (US$3.9 million) for over 4,300 cases in 2024, significant underreporting and inadequate handling of VMS disconnections and boundary violations at sea were flagged as critical issues.

Reports from coastal provinces, including Kiên Giang, Cà Mau and Phú Yên, acknowledged ongoing efforts to manage fishing vessels and address expired permits and illegal activities. However, Deputy PM Hà urged stricter accountability, calling on local authorities to promptly review and resolve violations, particularly those involving VMS disconnection, unlicensed vessels and illegal fishing in foreign waters.

He instructed MARD to integrate key databases, including VN-Fishbase, VMS and eCDT, by the first quarter of 2025. Hà also mandated clear processes for managing fisheries data and assigning responsibilities to management bodies, law enforcement agencies, ports and businesses. He also proposed integrating vessel and fisherman identification data into the national population database to streamline oversight and enhance collaboration with law enforcement.

Recognising the sophisticated nature of IUU violations, the deputy PM stressed the need to amend legal regulations to strengthen enforcement and impose stricter penalties, particularly for actions compromising national sovereignty. He also advocated for a proactive approach, suggesting that facilities involved in purchasing and processing untraceable seafood should be held accountable based on territorial jurisdiction.

To bolster sustainable fisheries management, Hà called for zoning regulations, seasonal fishing schedules and specified methods for each fishing ground. He directed MARD to establish inter-agency inspection teams by early 2025 to ensure compliance and assess local responsibilities in managing fisheries data and handling violations.

The deputy PM also suggested expanding the role of private fishing ports to provide administrative services, such as voyage data updates and catch origin verification. The Ministries of National Defence, Public Security and Foreign Affairs were tasked with cooperating internationally to resolve related incidents in line with Vietnamese law. VNS