Red River Delta targets double-digit growth: PM sets six strategic tasks

HÀ NỘI — The Red River Delta must focus on six critical tasks to achieve its ambitious goal of double-digit economic growth.

This was the call to action from Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday as he presided over the 5th Meeting of the Red River Delta Coordinating Council.

The event also marked the unveiling of Hà Nội’s Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision extending to 2050, and adjustments to its overall planning through 2045.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng cited the Red River Delta as one of the two most dynamic economic regions in Việt Nam, anchored by the capital, Hà Nội, which is often described as the heart of the country due to its strategic significance.

The region also boasts the most comprehensive transportation facilities in the country, including international airports and seaports, which positions itself as the northern provinces’ primary gateway to the sea and global trade.

He revealed that the region achieved a remarkable 7.8 per cent economic growth rate in 2024, second only to the northern midland and mountainous region, which hit 9.1 per cent.

Its fiscal revenue exceeded VNĐ882.6 trillion (US$34 billion), accounting for 43.4 per cent of the national total and surpassing government targets by 22 per cent.

Exports from the region reached over $132 billion in 2024, constituting 32.5 per cent of Việt Nam’s total exports. Regional foreign direct investment (FDI) also led the country, with $20 billion in registered capital.

Four cities and provinces in the region - Bắc Ninh, Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng and Hà Nội - ranked among the top five nationwide for FDI attraction, with Bắc Ninh and Quảng Ninh taking the top two spots.

The region’s business sector remains vibrant, second only to the Southeast and its social welfare indicators are the best in the nation. It has also consistently recorded the lowest multidimensional poverty rate in Việt Nam.

Another key report presented at the meeting highlighted the Council's role in addressing challenges and achieving significant milestones over the past year.

The Council has accelerated the development of modern infrastructure to enhance intra-regional, inter-regional, and international connectivity. Additionally, it has advanced innovation hubs, scientific research centres, start-up ecosystems and technology transfer activities.

The Council has also actively implemented key resolutions from the Politburo and Government on socio-economic development and regional planning.

These efforts have helped anchor and expedite critical projects, such as Hà Nội’s Ring Road 4, the interprovincial highways connecting Hải Phòng, Thái Bình and Ninh Bình and Lạch Huyện's port terminals.

Another standout achievement involves the Council’s contributions to legislative advancements. It has helped prepare critical bills for submission to the National Assembly, including amendments to the Land Law, Public Investment Law, and laws related to finance and investment.

These amendments aim to decentralise decision-making, simplify procedures and empower local authorities to take responsibility for their economic development.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính praised the achievements in the Red River Delta, which have substantially contributed to national development.

However, he emphasised that critical challenges remain, including air pollution, traffic congestion and river pollution. The region’s current growth model, he noted, has not fully leveraged its potential and strategic advantages.

The Prime Minister highlighted the urgency to implement regional and provincial plans, promote interprovincial cooperation, and enhance public investment leadership. He also pointed to limitations in high-quality human resource development and the need for more robust industrial clusters and value chains.

Six critical tasks were outlined to address these challenges and achieve double-digit economic growth. The first task involves the timely implementation of the Government's Resolutions No. 01 and No.02.

The second centres around resolving legal and procedural obstacles by clearly assigning responsibilities. The third is to complete the Council's organisational restructuring by the first quarter of 2025.

The fourth task involves finalising the action plan for science development and digital transformation by January 2025. The fifth task requires a mechanism to mobilise capital for development.

The last task is to expedite key infrastructure projects, including Hà Nội's Ring Road 4, urban railways, and interprovincial highways, ensuring timely completion.

Local areas were urged to prioritise projects addressing air pollution, traffic congestion and river revitalisation. These initiatives should be backed by actionable proposals and resource plans submitted to the Government by Q1/2025.

In his closing remarks, PM Chính commended Hà Nội for its leadership in drafting two critical regional plans. The approved plans aim to harness the city’s unique strengths and address existing challenges, laying a foundation for sustainable growth.

The vision for Hà Nội includes fostering cultural and industrial integration and maximising the potential of underground spaces, urban landscapes and the Red River’s central role as a scenic and functional corridor.

By 2030, Hà Nội aims to be a cultural and economic hub for international integration. By 2050, it aspires to become a global city, representing Việt Nam’s prosperity and innovation. — VNS