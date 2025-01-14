Party leader meets former senior public security officials

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended a gathering of former senior police officials on Tuesday, hailing their contributions to the common achievements of the people’s public security force.

Addressing the event in Hà Nội ahead of Tết (Lunar New Year), the Party chief highlighted some key achievements of the country in 2024 and focal tasks for this year.

He noted the public security force has taken the lead in eradicating makeshift and dilapidated housing nationwide, creating a ripple effect across society. In addition, it has fulfilled the duties of guaranteeing security and order, actively responding to every circumstance, and taking preventive measures early and from afar to prevent hot spots from emerging, thereby helping ensure a healthy and safe society for all people.

Lâm attributed the force’s achievements partly to significant contributions by former public security leaders and officials, who stay committed to the cause of safeguarding national security, maintaining social order and safety, and building a clean, strong public security force.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, the General Secretary wished the force and the former officials good health, happiness, and success in 2025.

He expressed his hope that they would work to further help with the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party, State, and people, as well as the safeguarding of security and order. — VNA/VNS