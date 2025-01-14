Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Condolences delivered to US over deadly wildfires in Los Angeles

January 14, 2025 - 23:02
The devastating wildfires have been sweeping through Los Angeles, California, since January 7.
A firefighting airplane drops retardant to prevent the wildfire from spreading further on the hills of Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles, California on January 11. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Tuesday sent condolences to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and California Governor Gavin Newsom after learning about the devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles, California, since January 7.

The wildfires have killed many people and destroyed a large number of houses and infrastructure facilities. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom