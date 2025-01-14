Condolences delivered to US over deadly wildfires in Los Angeles

2025 to set foundations for sustainable growth
|A firefighting airplane drops retardant to prevent the wildfire from spreading further on the hills of Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles, California on January 11. — XINHUA/VNA Photo
HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Tuesday sent condolences to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and California Governor Gavin Newsom after learning about the devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles, California, since January 7.
The wildfires have killed many people and destroyed a large number of houses and infrastructure facilities. — VNA/VNS