Quảng Trị Province honoured with Laos' first-class Labour Order

QUẢNG TRỊ — The central province of Quảng Trị on Tuesday received the first-class Labour Order from the President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic in recognition of its contributions to the enhancement of ties with the neighbouring country and the development of Champasak Province.

The decoration is also meant to honour Quảng Trị's achievements during the celebration of 45 years since the signing of the Laos-Việt Nam Friendship and Cooperation Treaty (July 18, 1977-2022) and the 60th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962-2022).

At the ceremony held in Quảng Trị's Đông Hà City, Deputy Governor of Champasak Province Somboun Heuangvongsa presented the prestigious order on behalf of the Lao President.

He took the occasion to thank Quảng Trị's valuable support across areas over the recent past and extended Tết (Lunar New Year) greetings to the local Party organisation, administration, and people. He said he hopes that the solidarity and close bonds between the two Parties, States and localities will continue thriving in the future.

Vice Chairman of the Quảng Trị People's Committee Hoàng Nam, for his part, expressed the honour to receive the first-class Labour Order and thanked the Lao Party and State for their recognition of his province’s contributions to their solidarity and friendship, as well as the development of Champasak Province.

The bilateral relationship has flourished through regular mutual visits, investment promotion conferences, and the exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of each other’s major events.

Quảng Trị Province is always aware that bolstering the comprehensive cooperation with Champasak serves as an important building block in a larger framework of the Việt Nam-Laos friendship. — VNA/VNS