Top legislator meets with Russian Prime Minister

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Tuesday met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin, who is on an official visit to Việt Nam from January 14-15.

Welcoming the Prime Minister and the delegation of the Russian Government, Mẫn said that the visit comes at a significant time, as the two countries commence a series of key activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, which laid the foundation for the fine traditional friendship and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at present.

It holds great importance in concretising the agreements reached by the high-level leaders of both nations in recent times, particularly following the dynamic interactions and exchanges that took place throughout 2024.

The Party, State, NA, and people of Việt Nam always bear in mind the valuable support and sincere assistance that the Russian people provided to Việt Nam during its struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in the country's current development and construction efforts.

Việt Nam places great importance on its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, considering Russia one of the key partners in its foreign policy, Mẫn said.

He congratulated Russia on its significant achievements over the past two decades, particularly in ensuring domestic political and social stability, fostering dynamic economic growth, enhancing its international standing, and securing the well-being of its people under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin and the direction of the Government, led by PM Mishustin.

Emphasising that Russia wants to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam across various fields, Mishustin highlighted that Russia places particular importance on expanding cooperation between localities and businesses of the two countries.

Both leaders were pleased to note that bilateral political and diplomatic relations continue to be strengthened with a high level of trust, and the exchange of delegations has been actively carried out. This includes inter-parliamentary cooperation, which serves as an essential foundation for promoting bilateral cooperation in all areas.

The top Vietnamese legislator stated that in 2025, the legislature is ready to welcome the Chair of the State Duma on an official visit to Việt Nam and to co-chair the fourth session of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

The Vietnamese NA supports the efforts of the Government and ministries in further strengthening comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, particularly in key areas such as defence and security, promoting military-technical cooperation, developing the security industry, and fostering collaboration in the energy and oil and gas sectors through the research and consideration of expanding collaboration and signing new cooperation agreements.

On economic, trade, and investment matters, Mẫn suggested the two governments ease technical barriers to enhance bilateral cooperation, as well as collaboration within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

In terms of science, education, culture, sports, and tourism, both sides should strengthen joint projects and programmes, and organise exchange activities that bring tangible benefits to local communities and the two peoples, he said.

The NA Chairman emphasised that the Vietnamese legislature is ready to work with the two governments to solve institutional obstacles, promote cooperation, and harmonise interests, with the shared goal of developing the bilateral relationship in a profound and effective direction.

In the context of complex global and regional developments, Việt Nam has consistently adhered to its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism and diversification; and always hopes to promote cooperation with Russia in all fields for the mutual benefit of both countries' people, as well as for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

As a responsible member of ASEAN, Việt Nam supports Russia in enhancing its presence in the Asia-Pacific region and strengthening cooperation with the grouping, Mẫn stated, affirming that Việt Nam is ready to serve as a bridge to promote Russia's cooperation with ASEAN countries.

Việt Nam also hopes that Russia will make contributions to development, peace, and shared prosperity in the region; and back the stance of ASEAN and Việt Nam in addressing disputes in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) through peaceful means, based on respect for international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), he added.

The NA Chairman took this occasion to thank Prime Minister Mishustin and the Russian authorities at all levels for their attention to ensuring security and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living, working, and studying in Russia.

Highlighting the vast potential for cooperation and development between the two nations, he expressed his hope that both sides will coordinate efforts to implement solutions that promote the growth of bilateral trade. — VNA/VNS