Party General Secretary receives Russian PM

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm gave a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for visiting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin.

During the reception, Lâm emphasised the significance of Mishustin’s visit, saying that it takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, and is Mishustin's first visit to Việt Nam in his capacity as Russian Prime Minister.

Lâm expressed his delight at the two countries' cooperation results in recent times, especially after Russian President Putin’s state visit to Việt Nam in June 2024. He said this visit by PM Mishustin continues to realise cooperation contents reached by both sides and sets major directions to enhance bilateral relations.

He affirmed that Việt Nam always remembers the valuable support and assistance that the people of the former Soviet Union and Russia today have given to Việt Nam during its past struggle as well as national building and safeguarding at present.

Việt Nam places special importance on its traditional ties and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, he said, adding that the country considers Russia a top priority partner in its foreign policy.

The Party chief highlighted several major directions to further deepen Việt Nam-Russia relations in the time ahead.

PM Mishustin expressed his joy to visit Việt Nam for the first time, and reiterated President Putin’s invitation to Party General Secretary Lâm to attend the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and to visit Russia in 2025.

Mishustin congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements in socio-economic development and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam led by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Việt Nam will continue to reap more successes in ushering Việt Nam into a new era of development and prosperity.

Informing the host about the results of his talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Mishustin affirmed that Russia appreciates Việt Nam's efforts in easing difficulties to promote bilateral cooperation, thus helping the two countries to obtain significant achievements in all fields.

He said that, in the context of complex developments in the global and regional situation, Russia always values the Vietnamese people's friendship and affection towards Russia.

He affirmed that in its foreign policy, Russia considers Việt Nam one of its most important priority partners in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in Southeast Asia.

Russia stands ready to expand cooperation and deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam in all fields, including economy and trade, energy, defence, security, science and technology, culture, education, and people-to-people exchange, he said.

The two leaders also agreed on several major orientations to further deepen the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia. — VNA/VNS