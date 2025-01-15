PM leaves for official visits to Poland, Czech, WEF meeting

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse Lê Thị Bích Trân, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation departed Hà Nội on Wednesday afternoon for official visits to Poland and the Czech Republic, attendance at the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos and bilateral meetings in Switzerland.

The eight-day trip is made at the invitations of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.

PM Chính and his spouse are accompanied by Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Nên; Miniser, Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn; Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng; Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên; Minister of Science and Technology Huỳnh Thành Đạt; Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn; Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung; Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan; and Chairman of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises Nguyễn Hoàng Anh, among others.

This diplomatic endeavour holds particular significance as Việt Nam is commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations with both Poland and the Czech Republic this year. This is the first official visit by a Vietnamese Government leader to Poland in 15 years and to the Czech Republic in six years, aiming to strengthen ties with East-Central Europe. Notably, this will be PM Chính's second consecutive presence at the WEF Davos and his fourth WEF meeting participation as Prime Minister.

The Government leader’s European tour aims at concretising the Party’s foreign policy as outlined in a resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, the Secretariat’s Directive No.25-CT/TW dated August 8, 2018, and the Politburo’s Conclusion No.12-KL/TW dated August 12, 2021. It will contribute to promoting the great national solidarity while delivering a message of Việt Nam's aspiration for a new era – the era of the nation’s rise.

PM Chinh’s working trips also affirm Việt Nam's consistent policy of valuing and strengthening political trust as well as bringing the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland to a deeper and more substantive and effective fashion in accordance with the new situation. Key areas of focus include discussions to elevate the relations and enhance collaboration across the areas of politics – diplomacy, defence – security, economy – trade – investment, education – training, culture – sports – tourism, environment, and health care, among others.

Additionally, WEF’s repeated invitations to PM Chính demonstrate Việt Nam's growing role, position and prestige in the international arena as well as reflect the country’s efforts to maintain peace and development, settle global issues, and share its perspectives on development mindsets and global governance amid profound changes in the world economy.

Việt Nam and WEF recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding on their partnership for the 2023-26 period. They inaugurated the Việt Nam Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in HCM City – WEF’s 19th such centre globally and second in Southeast Asia. — VNA/VNS