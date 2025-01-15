Vietnamese, Russian PMs attend arts programme celebrating diplomatic ties

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin attended a performance by the Việt Nam National Academy of Music to celebrate the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The programme, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, in collaboration with relevant agencies, featured Vietnamese artists who used to study at prestigious music schools in Russia.

The programme served as a vivid testament to the special affection and traditional friendship between the two countries, which has been nurtured and strengthened by their leaders and people throughout different periods.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng emphasised that looking back on nearly 75 years of diplomatic relations, along with the development of the friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, cultural, sports and tourism cooperation has become increasingly close and effective. People-to-people exchanges have also been strengthened.

Việt Nam considers culture as a 'special bridge' connecting the two countries, using culture to further enhance mutual understanding, deepen relations and build trust between the two nations, contributing to sustainable development, peace and stability in the world, stated Hùng.

Following the success of the 2024 Việt Nam Culture Days in Russia, this programme marks the beginning of a series of cultural activities in 2025, including the Russia Culture Days and the Russian Film Festival.

Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova said that bilateral cooperation in this field has been increasingly expanded, along with agreements with top art universities in Russia, such as the Gnesin Russian Academy of Music, the Moscow State Institute of Culture, the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS) and the Rimsky-Korsakov St. Petersburg State Conservatory. — VNS