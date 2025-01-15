Party chief launches project to build, upgrade West Lake Guesthouse Complex

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Wednesday attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the upgrading and construction of the West Lake Guesthouse Complex in Hà Nội, which is designed to serve significant domestic and international political events, including Party congresses, and special cultural programmes to celebrate national holidays and historic milestones, and host high-level international delegations.

According to Chief of the Party Central Committee Office Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, this is one of the three projects that the office is managing, along with those to build Việt Nam Communist Party Museum and implement digital transformation in Party agencies, all aimed at marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

The project includes the construction of high-rise hotels, a multi-purpose cultural centre, a conference centre, low-rise villas, landscape infrastructure, and an area for comprehensive administrative services. The complex will integrate smart building management systems and modern technological applications based on digital platforms, optimizing management, operations, and overall efficiency.

It is expected to support the economic, cultural, and social development of the thousand-year-old capital Hà Nội, beautifying the image of Việt Nam in the eyes of international friends.

The project is scheduled to be completed and put into operation in the third quarter of 2027.

Duy urged the project investor, contractors, and involved parties to coordinate closely to ensure the progress and quality of the project, and asked for Hà Nội authorities’ cooperation with the office to provide the best conditions for its construction.

Following the event, Party General Secretary Lâm also attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the first phase of the Đặng Thai Mai road construction project in Tây Hồ District, which leads to the Party Central Committee Office's villa complex and Phủ Tây Hồ (Tây Hồ Temple). — VNS