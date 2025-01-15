Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party chief launches project to build, upgrade West Lake Guesthouse Complex

January 15, 2025 - 11:47
The project is scheduled to be completed and put into operation in the third quarter of 2027.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm (middle) attends the ground-breaking ceremony for the upgrading and construction of the West Lake Guesthouse Complex in Hà Nội, VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Wednesday attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the upgrading and construction of the West Lake Guesthouse Complex in Hà Nội, which is designed to serve significant domestic and international political events, including Party congresses, and special cultural programmes to celebrate national holidays and historic milestones, and host high-level international delegations.

According to Chief of the Party Central Committee Office Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, this is one of the three projects that the office is managing, along with those to build Việt Nam Communist Party Museum and implement digital transformation in Party agencies, all aimed at marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

The project includes the construction of high-rise hotels, a multi-purpose cultural centre, a conference centre, low-rise villas, landscape infrastructure, and an area for comprehensive administrative services. The complex will integrate smart building management systems and modern technological applications based on digital platforms, optimizing management, operations, and overall efficiency.

It is expected to support the economic, cultural, and social development of the thousand-year-old capital Hà Nội, beautifying the image of Việt Nam in the eyes of international friends.

The project is scheduled to be completed and put into operation in the third quarter of 2027.

Duy urged the project investor, contractors, and involved parties to coordinate closely to ensure the progress and quality of the project, and asked for Hà Nội authorities’ cooperation with the office to provide the best conditions for its construction.

Following the event, Party General Secretary Lâm also attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the first phase of the Đặng Thai Mai road construction project in Tây Hồ District, which leads to the Party Central Committee Office's villa complex and Phủ Tây Hồ (Tây Hồ Temple). — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM’s visit to elevate Việt Nam - Poland all-round ties

PM Phạm Minh Chính asked both countries to continue strengthening ties through high-level exchanges, particularly through Party delegations' visits, and promote economic, trade, investment, and cultural and people-to-people links. He also affirmed that Việt Nam will facilitate the import of Poland's strong goods such as machinery and ships.
Politics & Law

Party General Secretary receives Russian PM

Việt Nam always remembers the valuable support and assistance that the people of the former Soviet Union and Russia today have given to Việt Nam during its past struggle as well as national building and safeguarding at present, said the Party chief.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom