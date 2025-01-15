Politics & Law
Nuclear power promising area in Việt Nam - Russia cooperation: Russian FM

January 15, 2025 - 10:39
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that if agreements are made on the project, it could become a main positive outcome of Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin’s visit to Việt Nam.
ussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the press conference in Moscow on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov laid stress on the promising prospects of Việt Nam - Russia collaboration in developing a nuclear power plant in the Southeast Asian country during a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday.

He noted that if agreements are made on the project, it could become a main positive outcome of Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin’s visit to Việt Nam.

The nuclear energy collaboration could extend beyond mere plant construction to establish an entirely new industry, including human resources training, scientific personnel development, and many other business areas, Lavrov refered to President Vladimir Putin’s statement.

Besides, the project, he said, will add a high-tech component to the bilateral cooperation, noting it could complement existing joint ventures in oil and gas, including the successful collaboration through Rusviet, Vietsovpetro, and Soviet Petro that are operating in the two territories.

The foreign minister also praised Việt Nam's willingness to provide a secure negotiation venue for Russia and its partners, including discussions on resolving the Ukraine crisis.

At the event which drew some 200 domestic and international reporters, Lavrov also addressed other international matters, comprising the UN Security Council’s reform to include new members such as India, Brazil and African countries who have special responsibilities in the global economy, finance, and politics, as well as Russia’s relations with the US, China, and Iran. — VNS

