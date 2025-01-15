Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam waives visas for citizens from three more European countries

January 15, 2025 - 18:05
The policy applies to tours organised by international travel service providers in Việt Nam and is valid regardless of passport type, provided all entry conditions under Vietnamese law are met.
Foreign tourists visiting the Ngọc Sơn Temple in historical district Hoàn Kiếm of Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued Resolution No. 11/NQ-CP dated January 15, 2025, on visa exemptions under the Tourism Stimulus Programme for 2025 for citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland.

According to the Resolution, visa exemptions will be granted to citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland for a temporary stay of up to 45 days from the date of entry for tourism purposes.

The policy applies to tours organised by international travel service providers in Việt Nam and is valid regardless of passport type, provided all entry conditions under Vietnamese law are met.

This visa exemption policy for citizens of the above-mentioned countries will be effective from March 1, 2025, until December 31, 2025, as part of the 2025 Tourism Stimulus Programme.

Currently, citizens from 13 countries -- Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Belarus -- could stay in Việt Nam for 45 days since entrance.

Việt Nam welcomed a total of 17.6 million foreign tourists, up by nearly 40 per cent compared to 2023, and nearly the number of 2019, before COVID-19 pandemic. The tourism sector aims to receive 22-23 million foreign tourists in 2025.

The resolution for visa exemption coincides with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's visits to Poland, and the Czech Republic, along with the attendance at the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, and bilateral meetings in Switzerland, during January 15-23. — VNS

