Six draft laws to be included in 2025 legislation programme

HÀ NỘI — Six draft laws will be added to the law-making programme in 2025, heard a meeting held by the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hà Nội on Wednesday to review and decide on adjustments to the Law and Ordinance Building Programme 2025.

Presenting the Government's proposal, Minister of Justice Nguyễn Hải Ninh said the Government has discussed and approved a proposal to build a number of draft laws, draft resolutions and proposed adjustments to the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2025.

Accordingly, the Law on Organisation of the Government (amended), the Law on Organisation of Local Administrations (amended), the Law on Organisation of the National Assembly, will be reviewed and approved by the NA following a single-meeting procedure at the NA's 9th extraordinary meeting in February 2025.

The law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the law on economical and efficient use of energy will submitted to the NA for comments and approval at the legislature's 9th meeting in May.

The NA will also give comments to the law on temporary detention, custody, and prohibition from leaving a place of residence, and the law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the law on execution of criminal judgments at the 9th meeting in May 2025, and approved them at the 10th meeting in October.

According to the proposal, the Government requested to adjust the time for submitting to the NA for consideration, comment and approval of the draft law on promulgation of legislative documents (amended) at the 9th extraordinary meeting in February in stead of the 9th meeting in May.

Representing the reviewing body, Chairman of the NA Committee on Legal Affairs Hoàng Thanh Tùng, stated that the Committee and other NA bodies generally agree with the necessity of adjusting the timeline for one draft law and adding six new laws to the programme.

The agencies found that the policies proposed in the proposal are consistent with the Party's policies and guidelines, Tùng said, stressing that the drafting agency needs to continue reviewing the proposed amendments and supplements to ensure consistency and synchronisation with relevant laws.

Regarding the proposal to supplement the draft law on atomic energy (amended), the Committee on Legal Affairs and standing members of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment suggested paying attention to updating and fully institutionalising Resolutions No. 27-NQ/TW and No. 57-NQ/TW and Regulation No. 178-QĐ/TW; clearly defining the addition of regulations on nuclear inspection within the scope of regulation to be consistent with the content in the detailed outline of the draft law and the requirements of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

In the same day's afternoon sitting, with 100 per cent of delegates present in agreement, the NA Standing Committee passed a resolution on establishing wards in Phú Mỹ Township, and Phú Mỹ City in the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

The NA Standing Committee also gave its opinion (for the second time) on the preparation for the 9th extraordinary meeting. — VNA/VNS