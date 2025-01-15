Chinese, Vietnamese top leaders hope for stable, healthy bilateral relations

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm on Wednesday held phone talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 – January 18, 2025).

Their discussions came amid the joyful atmosphere as both Vietnamese and Chinese peoples prepare for the approaching traditional Lunar New Year.

Both leaders emphasised the significance of the phone call as an important and positive start to the Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchanges. The call highlighted the priority both sides place on fostering bilateral relations between the two Parties and nations, setting the direction for effective cooperation in 2025 and the years to come.

As the Lunar Year of the Snake approaches, the leaders exchanged warm New Year greetings, wishing prosperity and success for both countries in their socialist development endeavours. They also expressed hope for continued healthy and stable bilateral relations that contribute to regional and global peace and development.

In an atmosphere of sincerity and friendship, they noted that the Việt Nam-China relations have maintained positive momentum over the past 75 years, yielding important achievements benefiting both peoples. In 2024, high-level exchanges took place frequently, fostering widespread cooperation and understanding. Many agreements and joint declarations, including the August 2024 Việt Nam-China Joint Statement, are being actively implemented.

On behalf of Việt Nam's Party, State and people, Lâm extended condolences to families affected by the recent severe earthquake in Tibet, China. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people will quickly recover from the disaster and stability will be restored.

He also congratulated China on its recent achievements under the leadership of the CPC with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping as the core, expressing confidence in China's continued growth and contribution to regional and global peace, stability and development.

China's top leader Xi thanked Việt Nam for its timely condolences following the earthquake in Tibet. He extended warm congratulations to the CPV on its upcoming 95th anniversary (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2025). He praised Việt Nam's comprehensive achievements and expressed confidence that the CPV headed by General Secretary Tô Lâm will lead Việt Nam to successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and prepare for the 14th National Party Congress, guiding the nation forward on its socialist path.

Party chief Lâm underscored Việt Nam's appreciation for China's support throughout history and affirmed Việt Nam's prioritisation of its relationship with China in foreign policy of independence, multilateralisation, and diversification. Chinese leader Xi also reaffirmed China’s commitment to prioritising relations with Việt Nam in its neighbouring diplomacy strategy.

Both leaders announced the launch of the Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchanges in 2025 and agreed to coordinate activities commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties. They stressed the importance of educating younger generations about the traditional Việt Nam-China friendship.

The two countries' top leaders agreed to strengthen strategic exchanges and high-level interactions that serve as strategic guidance for bilateral relations. They highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation mechanisms in Party, government, parliamentary, and mass organisation channels and advancing defence-security cooperation.

They discussed breakthroughs in economic collaboration, prioritising the connection of three standard-gauge railway lines between the countries, expanding trade and investment, and promoting emerging sectors.

Xi welcomed Việt Nam's efforts to promote high-quality agricultural exports to the Chinese market.

They also exchanged views on each country's situation and agreed to share experiences in socialist construction and cooperate on international and regional issues for peace and development.

General Secretary Lâm suggested both sides direct sectors and levels to find effective ways to manage and resolve disagreements and strengthen cooperation based on the UN Charter and international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

General Secretary Lâm has extended a formal invitation to Chinese Party leader and President Xi and his spouse to visit Việt Nam in 2025, and he has gladly accepted with pleasure. — VNS