Home Politics & Law

PM arrives in Warsaw, beginning Poland visit

January 16, 2025 - 07:46
This is the first official visit to Poland by a Vietnamese PM in 15 years.
Embassy staff and the Vietnamese community in Poland welcomed Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his wife. — VNA/VNS Photo

WARSAW — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse Lê Thị Bích Trân, and a delegation of Việt Nam arrived at Frédéric Chopin Airport in Warsaw on the evening of Wednesday (local time), beginning an official visit to Poland from January 15 to 18 at the invitation of Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

PM Chính and his entourage were greeted at the airport by Secretary of State at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski and other officials of the ministry, along with Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Hà Hoàng Hải, embassy staff, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the European country.

This is the first official visit to Poland by a Vietnamese PM in 15 years. It takes place in the context of the growing traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Poland, and the two countries celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

PM Chính is scheduled to hold talks and meetings with high-ranking leaders of the host country, including President Andrzej Duda, PM Donald Tusk, Speaker of the Sejm (lower house) Szymon Hołownia, and Marshal of the Senate Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska.

He will visit and deliver a policy speech at the University of Warsaw, visit the National Research Institute (NASK) under the Ministry of Digital Affairs, attend a Việt Nam-Poland business forum, and receive Poland’s leading economic groups.

The leader will also meet the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Poland, attend a New Year programme, and visit the ASG Trade Centre, where many Vietnamese are conducting business.

His visit is expected to create a breakthrough and elevate the bilateral ties, thereby strengthening and deepening the relations between Việt Nam and the Central and Eastern Europe.

On this occasion, Việt Nam and Poland will look into measures to enhance cooperation in various areas, including politics-diplomacy, defence-security, economy-trade-investment, education-training, culture-sports-tourism, agriculture, environment, health care, information and communication technology, judicial affairs, and labour, as well as exchanges between their localities and citizens. — VNS

Vietnam Poland diplomatic relations

