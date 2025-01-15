Dương Văn An relieved from position of NA deputy on Party violation

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee decided to relieve Dương Văn An from the position of NA deputy at its meeting on January 15.

A resolution on the relief of An, 53 years old, a member of the delegation of NA deputies of the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc, was issued on the basis of the Constitution, the Law on the Organisation of the NA, and relevant legal regulations, as well as the opinions of authorised agencies and the proposal of the NA's Committee for Deputy Affairs, and after considering An's resignation request.

On January 10, the Politburo and Secretariat of the Party Central Committee also imposed disciplinary measures on several Party members found to have committed wrongdoings.

After considering the proposals from the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo held that as Secretary of the Bình Thuận Province's Party Committee from October 2020 to March 2024, An violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s law during the performance of his assigned tasks and duties, as well as in the combat against corruption, wastefulness, and other negative phenomena. He also violated the rules set for Party members. His wrongdoings have led to serious consequences, caused big losses to the State budget, triggered public concern, and undermined the prestige of the local Party organisation and administration.

The Politburo, therefore, decided to give a warning to An. — VNS