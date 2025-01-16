State President pays pre-Tet visit to Military Region 9

CẦN THƠ — State President Lương Cường visited, offered Lunar New Year (Tết) greetings and gifts to officers and soldiers of Military Region 9 on January 16, as part of his ongoing working visit to southern provinces.

In his speech, President Cường lauded staff of the Military Region 9 for working closely with local Party committees, authorities and people of southwestern provinces to fulfil assigned tasks.

He said although challenges and opportunities in 2024, under the Party and State’s timely and sound direction, the National Assembly’s support, the decisive management of the Government and Prime Minister, the relentless efforts of ministries, sectors, localities and the entire political system, the unity of the people, army and business community, Vietnam achieved comprehensive progress in various areas.

He underlined the important contributions of the Central Military Commission and entire army in general and the Party Committee, High Command and staff of Military Region 9 in particular to the country’s pride-worthy achievements.

With 2025 poised to be a pivotal year marked by major political events, he called on the Party Committee and High Command of Military Region 9 to further improve their situation awareness, swiftly identify and address emerging issues, and ensure readiness in all scenarios to avoid being caught off guard.

The President urged closer coordination with local authorities to drastically combat crime, actively thwart any schemes or tactics by hostile forces.

Each officer and soldier was reminded of the importance of seriously following state laws and military discipline, with a particular emphasis on fostering strong relations with civilians to accomplish assigned tasks.

Military Region 9 must restructure and reorganise itself into a streamlined, compact and strong model; improve the quality of training to match real combat conditions, particularly in the context of high-tech warfare, he said.

Attention should be paid to the preparation and successful hosting of Party congresses at all levels within Military Region 9, in the lead-up to the Party Congress of the Military Region for the 2025–30 term, the 12th Congress of the Army Party Organisation, and ultimately the 14th National Party Congress, he said, adding that it should also partner with local Party committees and authorities to improve the effectiveness of mass mobilisation, especially in border, island and disadvantaged areas.

Earlier, Cường paid tribute to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Phạm Hùng at his memorial site in Long Phước Commune, Long Hồ District, Vĩnh Long Province.

He also laid flowers and offered incense at another memorial site in Vũng Liêm District, honouring late Prime Minister Võ Văn Kiệt for his dedication to the revolutionary cause and national construction and defence. — VNA/VNS