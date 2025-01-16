Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

State President pays pre-Tet visit to Military Region 9

January 16, 2025 - 16:17
With 2025 poised to be a pivotal year marked by major political events, the President called on the Party Committee and High Command of Military Region 9 to further improve their situation awareness, swiftly identify and address emerging issues, and ensure readiness in all scenarios to avoid being caught off guard.
President Lương Cường presents Tết gifts to officers and soldiers of Military Region 9 on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

CẦN THƠ — State President Lương Cường visited, offered Lunar New Year (Tết) greetings and gifts to officers and soldiers of Military Region 9 on January 16, as part of his ongoing working visit to southern provinces.

In his speech, President Cường lauded staff of the Military Region 9 for working closely with local Party committees, authorities and people of southwestern provinces to fulfil assigned tasks.

He said although challenges and opportunities in 2024, under the Party and State’s timely and sound direction, the National Assembly’s support, the decisive management of the Government and Prime Minister, the relentless efforts of ministries, sectors, localities and the entire political system, the unity of the people, army and business community, Vietnam achieved comprehensive progress in various areas.

He underlined the important contributions of the Central Military Commission and entire army in general and the Party Committee, High Command and staff of Military Region 9 in particular to the country’s pride-worthy achievements.

With 2025 poised to be a pivotal year marked by major political events, he called on the Party Committee and High Command of Military Region 9 to further improve their situation awareness, swiftly identify and address emerging issues, and ensure readiness in all scenarios to avoid being caught off guard.

The President urged closer coordination with local authorities to drastically combat crime, actively thwart any schemes or tactics by hostile forces.

Each officer and soldier was reminded of the importance of seriously following state laws and military discipline, with a particular emphasis on fostering strong relations with civilians to accomplish assigned tasks.

Military Region 9 must restructure and reorganise itself into a streamlined, compact and strong model; improve the quality of training to match real combat conditions, particularly in the context of high-tech warfare, he said.

Attention should be paid to the preparation and successful hosting of Party congresses at all levels within Military Region 9, in the lead-up to the Party Congress of the Military Region for the 2025–30 term, the 12th Congress of the Army Party Organisation, and ultimately the 14th National Party Congress, he said, adding that it should also partner with local Party committees and authorities to improve the effectiveness of mass mobilisation, especially in border, island and disadvantaged areas.

Earlier, Cường paid tribute to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Phạm Hùng at his memorial site in Long Phước Commune, Long Hồ District, Vĩnh Long Province.

He also laid flowers and offered incense at another memorial site in Vũng Liêm District, honouring late Prime Minister Võ Văn Kiệt for his dedication to the revolutionary cause and national construction and defence. — VNA/VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Deputy PM urges Bến Tre to promote Đồng Khởi Mới emulation movement

Although Bến Tre Province still faces many difficulties and obstacles, thanks to strong political determination and harnessing the spirit of its 1960 Đồng Khởi (General Uprising), the province is changing day by day, demonstrating its aspiration to rise up and stand shoulder to shoulder with other provinces in the region and the whole country, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long said at a meeting held on Wednesday (January 15).
Politics & Law

Programme brings Tết atmosphere to Vietnamese peacekeepers

The online event served to boost the morale of the peacekeepers who are celebrating Tết far from home, while highlighting Việt Nam's growing proactiveness in preparing peacekeeping forces, ready to deploy for missions, both from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security.
Politics & Law

Six draft laws to be included in 2025 legislation programme

The Law on Organisation of the Government (amended), the Law on Organisation of Local Administrations (amended), the Law on Organisation of the National Assembly, will be reviewed and approved by the NA following a single-meeting procedure at the NA's 9th extraordinary meeting in February 2025.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom