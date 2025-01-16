Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam ready to accompany UNDP in promoting sustainable development in Asia-Pacific Region

January 16, 2025 - 11:51
Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations said during its development journey, Việt Nam has always regarded the United Nations as a reliable partner.
Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, at the policy dialogue on repositioning the development in the Asia-Pacific region with focus on transformation and inclusive development held by UNDP on January 15. — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — Việt Nam will continue to closely coordinate with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in implementing development programmes and projects in the coming time, said Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN.

Addressing a policy dialogue on repositioning the development in the Asia-Pacific region with focus on transformation and inclusive development held by UNDP on January 15, Giang highlighted the country's development vision to 2045, several outstanding socio-economic achievements in 2024, and key priorities aimed at creating new growth momentum and ensuring sustainable, inclusive development.

He emphasised the importance of promoting science, technology, and innovation, advancing the transformation towards knowledge-based, greener, and more sustainable economy, while ensuring equity and social progress.

The diplomat said during its development journey, Việt Nam has always regarded the UN as a reliable partner.

The dialogue saw the participation of Administrator of UNDP Achim Steiner, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific at the UNDP Kanni Wignaraja, Senior Economic Advisor at the World Bank Group Philip Schellekens, ambassadors and representatives from countries' missions to the UN in the region.

Representatives from UNDP, the World Bank, and countries discussed new trends and challenges regarding the development prospects of the Asia-Pacific region. They shared national experiences in adjusting development strategies to adapt to the new context and avoid the "middle-income trap," particularly policies related to green transition, digital transformation, and the application of science, technology, and artificial intelligence, while proposing directions to enhance cooperation between UNDP and countries in the region in the coming time. — VNA/VNS

