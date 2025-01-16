Deputy PM urges Bến Tre to promote Đồng Khởi Mới emulation movement

BẾN TRE — Although Bến Tre Province still faces many difficulties and obstacles, thanks to strong political determination and harnessing the spirit of its 1960 Đồng Khởi (General Uprising), the province is changing day by day, demonstrating its aspiration to rise up and stand shoulder to shoulder with other provinces in the region and the whole country, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long said at a meeting held on Wednesday (January 15).

The meeting was held to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the establishment of Bến Tre Province (January 1, 1900 - 2025), and the 65th anniversary of Bến Tre Đồng Khởi Day (January 17, 1960 - 2025).

The Prime Minister's recognition of the province's Traditional Day (January 17), and the titles “Outstanding Đồng Khởi Citizen” and “Honourary Đồng Khởi Citizen” for the fourth time were officially announced at the meeting.

Deputy PM Long highly appreciated the achievements of the Party Committee and local people of Bến Tre.

“These achievements are clear evidence of the province’s Đồng Khởi Mới (New General Uprising) spirit in socio-economic development, building the Party and a strong political system,” he said.

On November 27, 2024, the Government issued Decision No. 1478/QD-TTg to designate January 17 every year as the province's Traditional Day.

The decision aims to recognise and honour the province’s cultural and historical values, while promoting socio-economic development and enhancing solidarity among local communities.

“The Traditional Day will be an opportunity for Bến Tre people to review good traditions and be proud of the achievements that the province has achieved through historical periods, thereby continuing to preserve and promote them in the new period,” he said.

He asked the province to focus on implementing a plan to rearrange and streamline the organisation and apparatus in the political system according to Resolution 18 of the Party Central Committee, and strengthen leadership to achieve and exceed the set goals and targets in 2025.

The province should continue to promote its strengths, strategic positions and the 1960 Đồng Khởi spirit in implementing the Đồng Khởi Mới emulation movement, he said.

He also asked the province to build and form a system of cultural values, contributing to enriching the Vietnamese cultural value system.

Bến Tre has effectively implemented the Đồng Khởi Mới emulation movement, making a significant contribution to its socio-economic development.

Its 1960 Đồng Khởi movement was a milestone in the southern region’s resistance war against the US, leading to the liberation of the south and national reunification.

Since then, the province has preserved and promoted the spirit and value of Đồng Khởi to develop its economy and society, improving both the material and spiritual lives of its people.

In 2020, it launched the Đồng Khởi Mới emulation movement for the 2020-25 period with a vision towards 2030.

Under this initiative, the province’s localities, organisations and residents have actively carried out numerous initiatives to develop society, culture and the economy, protect the environment, promote digital transformation and administrative reform, build new-style rural areas, and ensure the nation’s security.

Speaking at the meeting, Hồ Thị Hoàng Yến, Acting Secretary of the province’s Party Committee, said the 125th anniversary of the establishment of the province is an opportunity to review the glorious historical tradition, show gratitude to predecessors, and inspire younger generations to strive to rise up to be worthy of the expectations of generations of fathers and brothers.

“Preserving that tradition as a basis for us to foster prosperity and sustainable development for both our homeland and the nation,” she said.

“The Government's recognition of the province's Traditional Day (January 17) is a legal recognition, affirming the significance, stature, and historical value of the 1960 Đồng Khởi movement victory,” she added.

At the event, the provincial People’s Committee honoured eight individuals for their contributions to the province’s development last year.

Phạm Hữu Thừa, Lý Thị Tiếp, and Ca Thị Lắm received the title “Outstanding Đồng Khởi Citizen”, while Trương Mỹ Hoa, Võ Thị Hảo, Prof. Shimizu Masaaki, Nguyễn Hữu Thọ and Vũ Hồng Dụ were given the title “Honourary Đồng Khởi Citizen”.

Each person was awarded VNĐ20 million (US$785) in cash.

On January 16, the province inaugurated a restoration project of the memorial area for the late female general of the Việt Nam People's Army Nguyễn Thị Định in Giồng Trôm District’s Lương Hoà Commune.

Madam Nguyễn Thị Định (1920 - 1992), one of Việt Nam’s most historic female icons, was the country’s first-ever female army general.

She was born into a peasant family in Bến Tre Province, and she joined the Việt Minh forces against France when she was 16.

Her reputation was associated with the Đồng Khởi Revolution as the leader of the Long-haired Army - a nickname given to female soldiers due to them having longer hair than the men.

During the war, she became a founding member of the National Liberation Front and the first female general of Việt Nam People's Army.

After Việt Nam's reunification, General Định continued to hold important positions such as Vice President of Việt Nam State Council and the President of Việt Nam Women's Union.

She passed away in 1992 in HCM City while still in office.

For her tireless dedication, in 1995, General Định was posthumously awarded the title Hero of the People's Armed Forces.

Now, a special portrait of Madame Nguyễn Thị Định is on the walls of Việt Nam Women's Museum, handed over on the 31st anniversary of her death. — VNS