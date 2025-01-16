Foreign ministry meets with foreign diplomatic representative bodies, press agencies

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng hosted the ministry’s annual meeting with foreign diplomatic representative bodies and press agencies’ bureaus in Việt Nam on Thursday.

The event was a chance for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), diplomatic representative bodies of countries and international organisations, and foreign press agencies’ bureaus to strengthen links, review their coordination last year, and celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tết) of Việt Nam.

In her remarks, Hằng highlighted Việt Nam’s achievements in socio-economic development in 2024, including an impress growth rate of 7 per cent - one of the highest in ASEAN, many new trade and investment records, along with successes in poverty reduction and improvement of people’s life quality, ensuring that growth attainments reach all people and no one is left behind.

With an open foreign policy, Việt Nam has continued to enhance and elevate relations with countries and international organisations. In particular, it has expanded diplomatic ties with 194 countries, upgraded and further intensified the strategic and comprehensive partnerships with 32 countries, and played an increasingly active and responsible role in over 70 regional and international organisations of which it is a member.

She attributed the country’s achievements last year partly to the precious cooperation and support from international friends, including diplomatic representative agencies and reporters and assistants of foreign press outlets’ bureaus, who have served as a bridge helping spread information and images about Việt Nam to the international community in an objective and vivid manner.

Pledging the MoFA’s timely coordination with and consistent support for the diplomatic representative agencies and foreign press outlets, the Deputy Minister noted 2025 is a pivotal year for Việt Nam to accelerate efforts and make breakthroughs to reach the socio-economic development targets for 2021 - 2025, prepare for the 14th National Party Congress, celebrate many significant anniversaries, and organise important multilateral diplomatic events, including the fourth Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit this April.

Given this, she expressed her hope for continued support from the diplomatic representative bodies and foreign press agencies’ bureaus, especially in further disseminating information and images about Việt Nam’s dynamic development to the world.

At the meeting, the official and other participants also wished a new year full of energy, peace, and prosperity for each country and the whole world. VNS