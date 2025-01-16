Politics & Law
Party chief offers incense in tribute to late Party General Secretaries

January 16, 2025 - 19:57
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm offers incenses to former Party General Secretary Lê Duẩn. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Thursday visited and offered incense in tribute to former Party General Secretaries Lê Duẩn, Đỗ Mười, and Lê Khả Phiêu at their families' private residences on the occasion of the Lunar New Year of the Snake and the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930 –2025).

General Secretary Lâm recalled great contributions of the late leaders to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, and expressed his deep gratitude to the predecessors, who helped lay a solid foundation for the country.

Lê Duẩn, real name Lê Văn Nhuận, was born on April 7, 1907 in Bích La Village in Triệu Đông Commune in the central province of Quảng Trị’s Triệu Phong District. He served as the Party’s First Secretary, and then the Party General Secretary from 1960 to 1986.

His leadership helped the Party successfully guide the people to carry out revolutionary missions in both the North and South of the country, contributing to the victory in the resistance war against the US in 1975, as well as national construction and defence after that.

Đỗ Mười was born on February 2, 1917, in Đông Mỹ Commune, Thanh Trì District, Hà Nội. He devoted his entire life to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the people. As a revolutionary, honed through wars, imprisonment, and the process of building and defending the nation, he consistently upheld the qualities of a communist soldier. He wholeheartedly served the nation and the people, constantly striving to learn, improve his revolutionary ethics, and develop his knowledge. He was known for his bold political mettle, decisiveness, and resolute actions in all matters.

Lê Khả Phiêu was born on December 27, 1931, in Đông Sơn District, central Thanh Hóa Province. He held various positions in the military, including Chairman of the General Political Department of the Việt Nam People's Army. He was elected General Secretary of the Party Central Committee at the 4th Plenum of the 8th Party Central Committee. During his tenure as General Secretary (December 1997 – April 2001), he, along with the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat, led the Party, the people, and the military to achieve significant accomplishments in the process of renewal, industrialisation, modernisation, and national defence. Throughout his revolutionary career, in every position, he always excelled in his responsibilities, maintained the integrity and character of a communist, and dedicated himself fully to the country and the people.

Amid the warm atmosphere leading up to the traditional Lunar New Year, Lâm wished relatives of the late General Secretaries a new year of good health, happiness and success, and encouraged them to carry forward their family traditions to contribute more to the nation. — VNS

