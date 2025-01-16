Politics & Law
Welcome ceremony held for Vietnamese PM in Warsaw

January 16, 2025 - 20:23
The two PMs review the guards of honour. — VNA/VNS Photos

WARSAW — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk hosted a welcome ceremony in Warsaw on Thursday for Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation who are on an official visit to the European country.

The Vietnamese and Polish PMs inspected the guard of honour. The ceremony concluded with a military parade by the Polish army. After the ceremony, the two PMs held a private meeting before starting their talks.

The two PMs watch a military parade by the Polish army.

Over the past 75 years, Việt Nam and Poland have fostered a strong and comprehensive relationship across multiple fields, including politics, economy, culture, science, and education. Poland has been a steadfast supporter of Việt Nam, offering significant assistance during the country’s past struggle for national independence and in its current national development process.

Frequent high-level visits and exchanges between the two countries have been maintained, further strengthening their friendship. Additionally, Việt Nam and Poland have cooperated closely in multilateral forums.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk greets Vietnamese officials.

Việt Nam is now Poland’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, and Poland is Việt Nam’s leading partner in Central and Eastern Europe. Bilateral trade has grown steadily in recent years, topping US$3.43 billion in 2024.

Poland has ratified the EU - Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). As of November 2024, Poland had invested in 33 projects in Việt Nam, with total registered capital of $473.82 million.

Poland was one of the first EU countries to assist Việt Nam during the COVID-19 pandemic, donating 1.4 million vaccine doses and 8 tonnes of medical supplies valued at $4 million.

Cooperation in other fields such as defence, security, education, agriculture, culture, and labour has also continued to progress. Thousands of Vietnamese students and skilled workers have been trained in Poland.

The Vietnamese community in Poland, numbering around 25,000, are known for their solidarity, dedication to the homeland, and their valuable contributions to both Poland and bilateral relations.

Given the strong foundations over the past 75 years, PM Chính’s official visit to Poland is expected to create a breakthrough in the bilateral relations, thus further enhancing Việt Nam’s ties with Central and Eastern Europe.

Earlier on the day, prior to the welcoming ceremony, PM Chính, his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Victory Square in Warsaw, named after Marshal Józef Piłsudski. This memorial honours Polish soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence.

In the memorial guestbook, the Vietnamese leader expressed his admiration for the fallen heroes who dedicated and sacrificed their lives for Poland's independence, sovereignty, freedom, and development. — VNS

