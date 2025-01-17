Việt Nam pledges to continue joining hands with UN in addressing global challenges

NEW YORK -- As a responsible and trustworthy member of the United Nations (UN), Việt Nam will continue to contribute actively to the UN’s collective work in addressing emerging global challenges, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, has affirmed.

Addressing a plenary session of the UN General Assembly’s 79th session held in New York on January 16 to introduce and discuss the priorities of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for 2025, Giang said that the 80th founding anniversary of the UN in 2025 presents a significant opportunity for the international community to look back on achievements thus far and outline new and appropriate directions to address global challenges in the time ahead.

For Việt Nam, 2025 also marks the 80th anniversary of its independence, he said.

Việt Nam welcomes the adoption of the Pact for the Future and pledges to promote the effective implementation this agreement to ensure a better and more sustainable future for all, the Vietnamese representative stated.

He underlined that in the context of rising geopolitical tensions, the UN should continue to prioritise the maintenance of international peace and security while urging member states to uphold and adhere to international law and the UN Charter, refrain from the use of force, and settle disputes by peaceful means.

On sustainable development, the ambassador praised the UN Secretary-General’s leadership in promoting international cooperation and support to accelerate the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate finance. He expressed his hope for the timely and effective rollout of the SDG Stimulus package.

At the session, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres acknowledged both positive developments and challenges facing the international community at the start of 2025.

He noted significant progress in peace negotiations in Gaza, as well as in clean energy, gender equality, and healthcare.

However, he pointed out four major crises - ongoing and escalating conflicts in several regions, widening inequality, the growing impacts of climate change, and the risks posed by advancements in science and technology, particularly artificial intelligence which may exceed human control.

To address these significant challenges, Guterres underscored the need for coordinated action and global cooperation through UN initiatives and frameworks, with a focus on the implementation of the Pact for the Future in the coming period. -- VNA/VNS