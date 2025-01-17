PM looking to elevate VN-Poland relations to strategic partnership

WARSAW — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính highlighted the goal of lifting Việt Nam-Poland relations to a strategic partnership for peace and development in Southeast Asia and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) in his policy address at the University of Warsaw on Friday during the leader’s his official visit to Poland.

With a history spanning over 200 years, the university stands as a symbol of enduring educational cooperation between Việt Nam and Poland, having trained hundreds of Vietnamese students and scholars.

In his remarks, Chính stated that his visit carries Việt Nam's message of aiming to elevate the two nations’ relations to a strategic partnership, deepening and making more practical the bilateral bond that has been cultivated and nurtured over the past 75 years.

Expressing his gratitude for Poland’s invaluable support during Việt Nam’s struggle for independence and national reunification, the Government leader underscored that their ties encompass politics, diplomacy, economy, science, education, security, defence, culture, literature, art and the deep affection between the two peoples.

Discussing the current global and regional landscape, Chính noted that the world and the two regions are undergoing profound, rapid and unpredictable changes.

He expressed confidence that by making the most of their historical similarities, their commitment to independence, autonomy, freedom, and peace, as well as their shared values regarding compassion and solidarity, Việt Nam and Poland will continue to promote multilateral cooperation and international solidarity, uphold international law and responsibly address common regional and global concerns, which include peace, security and climate change response, all with goodwill, equality and mutual respect.

Chính stated that Việt Nam highly values and aspires to further promote and deepen comprehensive cooperation with CEE countries, particularly traditional friends like Poland.

To elevate bilateral relations to new heights, he proposed six breakthrough measures, with the first being the strengthening of their cooperation, solidarity and friendship to progress toward a strategic partnership. Political, diplomatic engagements and high-level exchanges should be enhanced.

Second, it is necessary to create breakthroughs in economic, trade, and investment collaboration, aiming to achieve a bilateral trade turnover of US$5 billion annually.

As a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Việt Nam is ready to serve as a bridge for Polish businesses and investors to access the dynamic market of over 660 million people, Chính said.

He noted that for the benefits of Vietnamese and Polish enterprises, the two sides need to actively address market barriers, effectively implement the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and encourage remaining EU member states to promptly ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Chính called on Poland to help Việt Nam get the European Commission (EC)’s IUU-related “yellow card” warning on its seafood lifted.

Việt Nam also welcomes increased Polish investment in sectors such as agriculture, agricultural and food processing, livestock, health care, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, infrastructure, supporting industries and logistics, helping Việt Nam integrate more deeply into global production and value chains, Chính said.

The third measure is to drive breakthroughs in cooperation to advance modern, cutting-edge production forces, such as digital production methods.

The PM called on Polish research institutes, universities, and businesses to allocate greater resources for collaboration with Việt Nam in technology and innovation, particularly concerning green technology, clean energy, emerging technologies, big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and foundational technologies like metallurgy and machinery manufacturing.

He said he believes that the recently signed labour consultation mechanism and the forthcoming education cooperation agreement will open up new opportunities for Vietnamese workers and youth to access knowledge and high-level sci-tech skills, particularly in digital transformation.

The fourth is to foster breakthroughs in people-to-people exchanges, with Việt Nam deciding to unilaterally grant visa exemptions for Polish citizens holding ordinary passports this year starting from March 1.

Fifth, the leader highlighted enhancing coordination and mutual support in multilateral cooperation mechanisms, particularly within the United Nations framework.

As a bridge connecting Poland, the EU and ASEAN, Việt Nam supports Poland’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) with ASEAN.

Sixth, he highlighted the importance of innovating and deepening defence and security cooperation via flexible, suitable and effective measures.

Looking ahead, Chính expressed his belief that Việt Nam and Poland are poised to seize significant opportunities to elevate their relationship to new heights, transforming it into a model of cooperation between Southeast Asia and CEE, serving the benefits of their people and contributing to peace, stability and development in the regions and the world.— VNS