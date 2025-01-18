PM hosts Poland-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group in Warsaw

WARSAW — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a delegation from the Poland-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group in Warsaw on January 17 (local time), affirming that his visit aims to create a turning point in bilateral traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation across various areas.

PM Chính expressed his gratitude for the invaluable support the Polish people extended to Việt Nam during its past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in the ongoing national construction and development. Most recently, Poland's supply of 1.4 million doses of vaccine and nearly 8 tonnes of medical equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic was a testament to this enduring friendship.

Briefing the parliamentarians on the outcomes of his discussions with Polish PM Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda during the visit, he urged continued support from the Polish parliamentarians and Parliament to elevate the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership. He also called for their support for the effective implementation of agreements between the two governments, turning potential into concrete cooperation projects that benefit both nations, as well as a push to achieve the two-way trade target of US$5 billion.

PM Chính also voiced Việt Nam's support for Poland in signing a cooperation agreement with ASEAN and encouraged the parliamentary group and Parliament of Poland to promote parliamentary cooperation and serve as a bridge between Việt Nam and the European Parliament.

Additionally, PM Chính pushed for Poland’s ratification of the Việt Nam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and advocacy for the European Commission’s removal of the yellow card warning on Việt Nam's seafood exports.

He suggested visa exemption for official passport holders and easier visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens, along with the recognition of the Vietnamese community in Poland as a minority group.

The Vietnamese leader conveyed the invitation from the Chairman of the Việt Nam-Poland Friendship Parliamentary Group to the Poland-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentary Group to visit Việt Nam, and expressed his wish for the parliamentary groups of both countries to further strengthen their coordination.

Expressing their honour to meet the Vietnamese PM for the first time, the Polish parliamentarians praised Việt Nam's remarkable socio-economic achievements and its rising global stature. They highlighted the historical similarities and shared reform processes between the two nations, underscoring the strong bilateral cooperation, particularly in lawmaking and policy enforcement.

The Poland-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentary Group, the largest in the Polish Parliament and comprising representatives from all political parties, agreed with PM Chính's proposals. They pledged to work toward the swift ratification of the EVIPA, and support the removal of the yellow card warning on Việt Nam's seafood exports and the recognition of the Vietnamese community in Poland as a minority group.

Both sides emphasised the importance of high-level delegation exchanges across Party, State, Government and National Assembly channels, fostering people-to-people exchanges, and leveraging the role of the Việt Nam-Poland and Poland-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentary Groups as bridges. They also committed to close collaboration at global and inter-regional parliamentary forums. — VNS