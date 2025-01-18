PM meets with Marshal of Polish Senate

WARSAW — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Marshal of the Polish Senate Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska in Warsaw on January 17 (local time), reaffirming Việt Nam's commitment to strengthening ties with its traditional partners in Central and Eastern Europe, with Poland at the forefront.

Kidawa-Blonska hailed PM Chính’s visit as a pivotal milestone, laying a solid foundation for elevating the bilateral relationship to a new height. She commended Việt Nam's impressive socio-economic achievements and its growing influence on the global stage, stressing that Việt Nam remains a priority partner of Poland in the region. The Senate, she assured, fully supported the Polish Government in enhancing relations with Việt Nam.

Agreeing with PM Chính’s proposal, the Marshal confirmed that the Senate supported the ratification of the European Union-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), which would facilitate economic cooperation between the two countries.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in bilateral ties, noting that the Poland-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentary Group is the largest in the Polish Parliament. This reflects Poland's high regard for its relationship with Việt Nam. Recognising that there is great potential and room for further promoting ties, they agreed to facilitate delegation exchanges at all levels to consolidate political trust and bilateral relations.

Stressing the importance of parliamentary cooperation in bilateral relations, both sides said they supported delegation exchanges to share experience in policy and lawmaking. They pledged to strengthen close coordination and mutual support at global and regional inter-parliamentary forums, contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the regions and the world at large.

Praising the outcomes of the talks between the two PMs, Kidawa-Blonska affirmed her support for the measures proposed to advance the bilateral friendship and cooperation. She welcomed Việt Nam’s decision to grant visa exemptions for Polish citizens in 2025 and agreed to push forward cooperation in education, health care, culture, tourism and labour.

The Marshal also lauded the dynamic and diligent Vietnamese community in Poland, acknowledging their significant contributions to her country's socio-economic development and their role as a bridge for friendship between the two nations.

On global and regional issues, both sides agreed to continue close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums. PM Chính affirmed Việt Nam's support for Poland's entry into the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), with both sides emphasising the importance of maintaining peace and stability and settling disputes through peaceful means based on international law.

In a gesture of goodwill, the Vietnamese leader conveyed an invitation from National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to Kidawa-Blonska to visit Việt Nam, which she accepted with pleasure. — VNS