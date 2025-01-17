Bến Tre Province inaugurates 6 marine economy projects

BẾN TRE – The Mekong Delta province of Bến Tre has completed six marine economy projects in Ba Tri District at a cost of VNĐ1.042 trillion (US$42 million).

The funds came from the central and provincial coffers.

The six include new roads to Ba Tri fishing port, Châu Ngao Bridge, a storm shelter for fishing boats, infrastructure for a high-tech shrimp farming area and for sustainable economic development to adapt to climate change, and to prevent coastal erosion in the district.

Lê Minh Truyền, deputy director of the province’s Management Board of Investment Project on Constructing Agricultural and Rural Development Works, said completed projects have been put into operation, serving the socio-economic development of Ba Tri District, and more would be finished soon.

They will contribute to the sustainable development of the marine economy, stabilising livelihoods amid climate change and ensuring the country’s security.

Ba Tri is one of three coastal localities in Bến Tre with outstanding potential in seafood, agriculture and aquaculture.

But it lacks adequate infrastructure and suffers from severe coastal erosion, and so when all the projects are completed, they will play an important role in its socio-economic development. – VNS