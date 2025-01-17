Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Investors banned from margin trading Vietnam Airlines, Novaland, Đức Giang Chemicals stocks in Q1

January 17, 2025 - 09:33
Investors will be barred from using margin to trade these stocks.
Investors at a securities firm trading floor in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Hồ Chí Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) unveiled a list of 84 stocks that do not meet the margin trading requirements for the first quarter of 2025, a slight decrease from that issued at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Familiar stocks under caution or scrutiny are on the list, including the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (HVN), the property developer Novaland (NVL) and the leader in phosphorus chemical production Đức Giang Chemicals Group (DGC).

Other stocks included on the list are AAT, AGM, APH, ASP, BCE, C47, CIG, CKG, CRE, DAG, DLG, DXV, EVG, FDC, FCM, HAG, HNG, HVX, ICT, ITA, JVC, KPF, LEC, LGL, MDG, OGC, PIT, PMG, PSH, PTL, RDP, SMC, SRF, SVD, TCR, TDC, TDH, TNI, TPC, TSC, TTF, TVB, VAF, VNE and more.

A decline in business performance has led to several stocks being cut from margin trading in the first quarter.

These include AAM, CMX, D2D, DQC, EVE, FCM, HAS, HID, HNA, ITD, LDG, NT2, PGV, QCG, SBV, SGR, SMA, SPM, STK, TLH, TMT, TTE and VPH, among others.

One major factor for companies put on the list is negative consolidated shareholders' equity or net profit of parent companies in the 2024 biennial financial statements.

Per regulations, investors will be barred from using margin to trade the 84 stocks listed in this category. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Blue chip stocks lead market recovery

Market breadth was decidedly positive, with 229 advancing stocks far outnumbering 85 decliners. Liquidity on the southern bourse improved to VNĐ10.4 trillion (over US$409.1 million), representing a 22.3 per cent increase compared to the previous session.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Shark Tank Forum 2025 highlights attractive sectors

Practical experiences and lessons learnt helping startups to overcome challenges, developing brands and improving competitiveness were shared at the Shark Tank Forum 2025 entitled “Sustainable Growth: Riding the investment wave in the green era”, which was organised in HCM City on Wednesday.
Economy

Central hub opens Software Park 2

The central city officially opened the newly-built Đà Nẵng Software Park No 2 to provide working space for 6,000 IT engineers and investors in semiconductor and AI industries and micro chip design.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom