Investors banned from margin trading Vietnam Airlines, Novaland, Đức Giang Chemicals stocks in Q1

HÀ NỘI — The Hồ Chí Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) unveiled a list of 84 stocks that do not meet the margin trading requirements for the first quarter of 2025, a slight decrease from that issued at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Familiar stocks under caution or scrutiny are on the list, including the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (HVN), the property developer Novaland (NVL) and the leader in phosphorus chemical production Đức Giang Chemicals Group (DGC).

Other stocks included on the list are AAT, AGM, APH, ASP, BCE, C47, CIG, CKG, CRE, DAG, DLG, DXV, EVG, FDC, FCM, HAG, HNG, HVX, ICT, ITA, JVC, KPF, LEC, LGL, MDG, OGC, PIT, PMG, PSH, PTL, RDP, SMC, SRF, SVD, TCR, TDC, TDH, TNI, TPC, TSC, TTF, TVB, VAF, VNE and more.

A decline in business performance has led to several stocks being cut from margin trading in the first quarter.

These include AAM, CMX, D2D, DQC, EVE, FCM, HAS, HID, HNA, ITD, LDG, NT2, PGV, QCG, SBV, SGR, SMA, SPM, STK, TLH, TMT, TTE and VPH, among others.

One major factor for companies put on the list is negative consolidated shareholders' equity or net profit of parent companies in the 2024 biennial financial statements.

Per regulations, investors will be barred from using margin to trade the 84 stocks listed in this category. — VNS