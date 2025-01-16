Central hub opens Software Park 2

ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city officially opened the newly-built Đà Nẵng Software Park No 2, which will provide working space for 6,000 IT engineers and investors in semiconductor industries and micro chip design.

The park, which began being built in 2020, across an area of 28,573sq.m with a cost of US$39 million, is the fourth centralised information technology zone (CIZ) in Đà Nẵng, making the tech industry a key driving force for the city’s fast and sustainable growth.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình and other officials joined the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the site on Thursday.

At the ceremony, the city handed over Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) to strategic partners including Marvell, FPT and Sovico.

Chairman of the city’s people’s committee, Lê Trung Chinh said the park is a keystone in the city’s Master Plan for 2030, working towards it becoming a ‘smart’ urban city and joining others in the Asia smart cities network.

“The city has achieved a fast growth in IT industries with four CIZs being built in 15 years. Information technology contributes 20.69 per cent to the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), and that is expected to increase to 35 or 40 per cent in 2030,” Chinh said.

“The first software park hosted 66 IT businesses with a manpower of more than 2,000, creating $58 million in revenues. There are 30 IT businesses which have already registered for lots at the newly-open software park 2,” he added.

Currently, Đà Nẵng has four CIT zones including Đà Nẵng Software Park, Đà Nẵng IT Park, FPT Complex and Software Park 2, attracting a total manpower of 53,000 working across a variety of digital industries.

Đà Nẵng is leading the country in digitalisation progress with an average rate of 2.3 digital businesses per 1,000 population. VNS