Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Central hub opens Software Park 2

January 16, 2025 - 19:39
The central city officially opened the newly-built Đà Nẵng Software Park No 2 to provide working space for 6,000 IT engineers and investors in semiconductor and AI industries and micro chip design.
Deputy Prime Minister, Nguyễn Hòa Bình and other officials join the opening ceremony of Đà Nãng Software Park 2. VNS Photo Công Thành

ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city officially opened the newly-built Đà Nẵng Software Park No 2, which will provide working space for 6,000 IT engineers and investors in semiconductor industries and micro chip design.

The park, which began being built in 2020, across an area of 28,573sq.m with a cost of US$39 million, is the fourth centralised information technology zone (CIZ) in Đà Nẵng, making the tech industry a key driving force for the city’s fast and sustainable growth.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình and other officials joined the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the site on Thursday.

The buildings of Đà Nẵng Software Park 2. The Park is expected to become a workplace for 6,000 IT engineers. VNS Photo Công Thành

At the ceremony, the city handed over Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) to strategic partners including Marvell, FPT and Sovico.

Chairman of the city’s people’s committee, Lê Trung Chinh said the park is a keystone in the city’s Master Plan for 2030, working towards it becoming a ‘smart’ urban city and joining others in the Asia smart cities network.

“The city has achieved a fast growth in IT industries with four CIZs being built in 15 years. Information technology contributes 20.69 per cent to the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), and that is expected to increase to 35 or 40 per cent in 2030,” Chinh said.

“The first software park hosted 66 IT businesses with a manpower of more than 2,000, creating $58 million in revenues. There are 30 IT businesses which have already registered for lots at the newly-open software park 2,” he added.

Visitors check a pavilion on semiconductor and chip design at Đà Nẵng Software Park 2. VNS Photo Công Thành

Currently, Đà Nẵng has four CIT zones including Đà Nẵng Software Park, Đà Nẵng IT Park, FPT Complex and Software Park 2, attracting a total manpower of 53,000 working across a variety of digital industries.

Đà Nẵng is leading the country in digitalisation progress with an average rate of 2.3 digital businesses per 1,000 population. VNS

A circuit board is produced and design by a local company in Đà Nẵng CIty. VNS Photo Công Thành

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

2025 to set foundations for sustainable growth

2025 is pivotal for laying the foundation for Việt Nam's double-digit growth plan (2026-2030) and concludes the 2021-2025 development plan, with industry leaders sharing insights on economic prospects and investment trends.
Economy

Electricity Law: legal counsel suggests bold changes

On 30 November 2024, the National Assembly adopted the new Electricity Law with effect on 1 February 2025 comprising 130 articles, seeking to ensure energy security and achieving net zero emissions by 2050 by overcoming investment barriers in the energy sector. Việt Nam News correspondent Thu Ngân asks Nguyễn Mai Phương, Counsel of Asia Counsel Vietnam Law Company Limited,  about the significant changes to the law and how they will impact foreign investments in the sector.
Economy

Positive outlook for Việt Nam’s banking sector in 2025

Bank stocks will deliver a strong performance again this year, partly because sector-wide bank earnings growth is expected to accelerate from 14 per cent in 2024 to 17 per cent in 2025 driven by a shift in GDP growth drivers from external factors to domestic driven growth, according to investment management firm VinaCapital.
Economy

Blue chip stocks lead market recovery

Market breadth was decidedly positive, with 229 advancing stocks far outnumbering 85 decliners. Liquidity on the southern bourse improved to VNĐ10.4 trillion (over US$409.1 million), representing a 22.3 per cent increase compared to the previous session.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom