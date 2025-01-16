Politics & Law
Home Economy

Việt Nam and Algeria strengthen business collaboration

January 16, 2025 - 16:01
A meeting was held in Algeria to discuss measures to boost bilateral cooperation in the future.
Việt Nam Trade Counsellor Hoàng Đức Nhuận meets with representatives from Algerian trade promotion organisations and businesses in Algiers on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Khánh

ALGIERS — A meeting was held by the Việt Nam Trade Office in Algeria on Wednesday to discuss trade collaboration with several Algerian organisations and businesses.

The meeting reviewed economic and trade co-operation between the two countries last year and discussed measures to boost bilateral co-operation in the future.

In attendance were representatives from Algeria’s National Organisation for Economic Development (ONDE), the Arab-African Centre for Investment and Development (CAAID), the Algerian Forum for Import, Export, International Trade and Investment (AFIETI) and 15 businesses operating in import-export of goods such as agricultural and industrial products, food, timber and more.

Speaking at the meeting, Việt Nam Trade Counsellor Hoàng Đức Nhuận talked about the economic and foreign trade achievements of Việt Nam last year and the current state of co-operation between the two countries.

Bilateral trade between Việt Nam and Algeria is estimated to have reached US$220 million in 2024, according to statistics from the General Department of Việt Nam Customs.

Key Vietnamese exports to Algeria include raw coffee, pepper, cashew nuts, coconuts, seafood, chemicals and more. The country imports pharmaceuticals, ores, recycled paper, animal feed and chicken feet from Algeria.

He also introduced some international trade events that will take place in Việt Nam this year and invited Algerian agencies and businesses to attend. Events include the Buôn Ma Thuột Coffee Festival in March, the Vietnam Expo in April and December, the Việt Nam International Sourcing Expo 2025 in September and the Việt Nam Food Expo in November.

Algerian businesses expressed interest in further fostering imports and exports between the two countries.

Some were seeking Vietnamese investors for joint ventures or partnerships in producing footwear, textiles, pharmaceuticals and chemicals for both the domestic market and export to other countries in the region, taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

AFIETI Import-Export Advisor Nabil Akriche confirmed that an Algerian delegation will attend the Việt Nam Expo international trade fair in Hà Nội in April.

Mahdi Aimane, ONDE head of International Relations, suggested that the two sides establish an electronic platform to connect businesses.

Trade Counsellor Hoàng Đức Nhuận said both sides should continue to improve legal frameworks and co-operation mechanisms, enhance delegation exchanges and encourage businesses to participate in trade fairs and exhibitions in both countries. — VNS

