Trade ministry urges domestic consumption during Lunar New Year holiday

January 16, 2025 - 15:08
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has instructed departments and agencies to ensure an adequate supply of goods during Tết.
People shop at a Go! supermarket. — Photo bnews.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued a directive urging agencies to stimulate consumer demand and promote domestic goods during the Tết (Lunar New Year) Holiday and the first quarter of the year.

Despite global political instability and inflation risks, Việt Nam’s economy showed positive recovery last year with a significant contribution from the industrial and trade sectors, the directive reads.

To maintain these achievements and foster growth this year, the MoIT has instructed provincial and municipal Departments of Industry and Trade, units under the ministry, corporations, enterprises and industry associations to urgently develop production and business plans along with supply chain strategies. The ministry has also asked them to address any unusual market fluctuations.

Local Departments of Industry and Trade are to closely monitor market developments and supply and demand for essential goods – particularly those with high demand or price fluctuations – and proactively implement solutions to avoid product shortages or sudden price hikes during the holiday.

They are also to collaborate with businesses to forecast consumer demand and develop appropriate supply plans, establish essential goods reserves and collaborate with banks to assist businesses in accessing preferential loans – especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – to increase their capacities to supply goods.

Large-scale promotional programmes should also be held nationwide to encourage the purchase of Vietnamese goods, according to the directive.

Petroleum enterprises are asked to ensure adequate stock and a stable supply while complying with business regulations.

Commercial enterprises are urged to actively participate in market stabilisation programmes and stimulate consumer demand. They should also support the consumption of safe agricultural products, regional specialties and One Commune–One Product (OCOP) goods.

Trade associations and related industries are expected to closely coordinate with the ministry to review and balance the supply of high-demand items during Tết, such as food, candies, alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, clothing and footwear.

The associations should help SMEs access preferential financial and credit policies, as well as reduce production costs and expand their distribution networks – especially in rural, mountainous, remote and island areas – to ensure that all people have access to quality goods at reasonable prices. — VNS

Economy

Difficulties in maintaining domestic consumption this year: surveys

Domestic consumption is running out of steam as consumers face uncertainties, along with changes in shopping habits. Meanwhile, businesses have reported it's increasingly difficult to develop ways to maintain purchasing power and reduce inventory buildup, said industry insiders and economists.

Economy

2025 to set foundations for sustainable growth

2025 is pivotal for laying the foundation for Việt Nam's double-digit growth plan (2026-2030) and concludes the 2021-2025 development plan, with industry leaders sharing insights on economic prospects and investment trends.
Economy

Electricity Law: legal counsel suggests bold changes

On 30 November 2024, the National Assembly adopted the new Electricity Law with effect on 1 February 2025 comprising 130 articles, seeking to ensure energy security and achieving net zero emissions by 2050 by overcoming investment barriers in the energy sector. Việt Nam News correspondent Thu Ngân asks Nguyễn Mai Phương, Counsel of Asia Counsel Vietnam Law Company Limited,  about the significant changes to the law and how they will impact foreign investments in the sector.
Economy

Positive outlook for Việt Nam’s banking sector in 2025

Bank stocks will deliver a strong performance again this year, partly because sector-wide bank earnings growth is expected to accelerate from 14 per cent in 2024 to 17 per cent in 2025 driven by a shift in GDP growth drivers from external factors to domestic driven growth, according to investment management firm VinaCapital.
Economy

Blue chip stocks lead market recovery

Market breadth was decidedly positive, with 229 advancing stocks far outnumbering 85 decliners. Liquidity on the southern bourse improved to VNĐ10.4 trillion (over US$409.1 million), representing a 22.3 per cent increase compared to the previous session.

