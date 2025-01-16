Digital technology plays a key role in socio-economic development

HÀ NỘI — The 6th National Forum on Digital Technology Enterprises of Việt Nam was held in Hà Nội yesterday, discussing the country's digital transformation process.

Addressing the event, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm stressed the importance of attracting quality foreign direct investment (FDI) to allow domestic enterprises access to advanced technologies.

He highlighted the current challenges including the uneven development across Việt Nam’s regions, which has resulted in even more difficulties in adopting and implementing technologies. Meanwhile, the country’s infrastructure still lacks adequate investment in modern technology.

This shortfall affects nationwide connectivity and hinders the sustainable development of the digital technology industry, he said. Addressing these issues comprehensively is crucial for Việt Nam to fully harness the potential of digital technology.

He said technology plays a key role in economic and social development and that digital transformation has become a matter of urgency to realise the Southeast Asian country’s vision to improve productivity, foster innovation and enhance living standards.

Also at the event, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng said there are unprecedented opportunities created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which may serve as a foundation for businesses to expand globally and address international challenges.

In addition, Việt Nam’s transformation remains a long-term strategic objective in strengthening national competitiveness and enhancing the country’s position on the global economic map. By leveraging advanced technologies the country aims to advance key economic sectors, promote innovative entrepreneurship, and build an independent, self-reliant, and sustainable economy.

“‘Make in Việt Nam’ represents a commitment to creativity, design and production by Vietnamese enterprises. It reflects a spirit of self-reliance and mastery in developing and applying technology. This approach is vital for Việt Nam’s prosperity and long-term stability, with a strong national defence and security sector forming an integral part of this vision,” he said.

At the forum, various topics were discussed, including policies and development strategies for the semiconductor industry and artificial intelligence, which have been identified as key components in the country’s development strategy. The discussions including proposals for groundbreaking institutional and policy changes, incentivising support and rallying collective efforts from the government and society in advancing Vietnamese enterprises.

This annual event, organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications, provides a platform for Government leaders and technology experts to meet, discuss and propose key directions to encourage creativity and innovation in technology production in Việt Nam.

The 2024 'Make in Việt Nam' Digital Technology Product Awards, were also decided, recognising outstanding digital products that showcase Vietnamese intellectual excellence.

Within the forum's framework, an exhibition featuring 40 booths was held, providing participants with the opportunity to experience and explore Việt Nam's best digital products and services. — VNS